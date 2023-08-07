4.5 billion euros loss due to wind power

CEO Christian Bruch now sees it more clearly: It will cost around 1.6 billion euros to repair the damage to rotor blades and bearings on Siemens Gamesa’s 4.X and 5.X onshore platforms, the company said. The turbines were running, however, and most of the repairs should take place in 2024 and 2025. As a consequence, Siemens Gamesa wants to part with some suppliers.

Siemens Energy estimates 600 million euros for the material and procurement costs for offshore wind turbines that are getting out of hand and the bumpy ramp-up, during which factories have to be converted to larger turbines and employees have to be trained. Like the competition, Gamesa has agreed fixed prices with customers. But now many orders turn out to be loss-making because the manufacturers are running away from the costs for steel and energy.

