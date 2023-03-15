4 car companies clearly do not fight price wars to position luxury brands: Tesla BYD looks funny

Since the beginning of the year, Tesla has taken the lead in lowering prices, triggering the follow-up of new energy vehicle brands such as Xiaopeng and Wenjie, and then the price war has spread from the new energy field to traditional fuel vehicles. Subsidies have pushed this wave of price cuts to a high point. According to incomplete statistics, nearly 50 auto brands have joined the price war through various forms such as official reductions and subsidies.

Price cuts can stimulate sales in the short term, but they cannot become the norm. On the other hand, many brands have successively cut prices, which has also caused some consumers to wait and see.

In addition to Ideal and Weilai, some international luxury brands have also stated that they will not follow the price cuts in the Chinese market.

During his visit to China, Dussmann, global CEO of Audi, talked about the fierce price war in the Chinese market. Audi’s strategic decision.

The president and CEO of Porsche China, Ke Shimei, said that Porsche will not pursue excessive pricing and sales volume, but it will not invest in price wars with other new energy brands.

In the opinion of experts, one commonality of the above-mentioned non-cutting prices is that these car companies are all positioned as high-end luxury brands, and price cuts may damage the brand image to a certain extent, so they will not easily get involved in price wars。

However, with the imminent implementation of the new national standard, if the price cuts of friends and merchants are greater after May, can these brands continue to ignore and choose not to cut prices?

Some experts bluntly said that for such a highly competitive market, if To C’s automobile brand has no brand premium ability or moat, then this kind of verbal price reduction will be meaningless, after all, what consumers want is affordable. , under the same quality, the price discount is naturally the most popular.

