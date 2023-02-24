Listen to the audio version of the article

Intesa Sanpaolo’s insurance companies say yes to the 4-day working week and wink at young people “particularly attentive to companies that are more sensitive to the balance between work and personal needs”, says Nicola Fioravanti, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo Vita and Head of Insurance Division of Intesa Sanpaolo, which yesterday reached an agreement with Fisac, First, Uilca, Fna and Snfia. The agreement concerns the 1,264 employees of the Group’s insurance companies in Italy and will be valid until 31 December 2025.

The agreement

It provides for an adjustment of some economic components (share of the company bonus), greater flexibility in working hours, the possibility of working from home up to 120 days a year (140 days for information systems personnel) with no monthly limits and recognition of a meal voucher allowance of 3.80 euros for remote work days. There is also the possibility of working 4 days for 9 hours, for equal pay, on a voluntary basis, from Monday to Friday, compatibly with the company organisation, choosing Monday or Friday of the same week as a day of rest.

Attractiveness factor for young people

«We are happy with the agreement reached – declared Nicola Fioravanti, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo Vita and Head of the Insurance Division of Intesa Sanpaolo – which allows us to improve the economic conditions, professional development and response to the needs of our people. The new remote working methods, based on the definition of clear objectives, responsible time management and effective communication, will help reduce home-work travel, guaranteeing efficient services for the benefit of internal and external customers. Furthermore, they will represent a further attractive factor for young people, who are particularly attentive to companies that are more sensitive to the balance between work and personal needs”.

The bank’s flexible organizational model

However, an agreement has not yet been reached with the Intesa Sanpaolo bank unions on the 4-day week and on the rescheduling of working hours, which in any case gives the bankers the possibility to work 9 hours a day on 4 days, as envisaged by the collective agreement. According to reports from the bank to date, almost all of Intesa Sanpaolo’s 74,000 people in Italy are enabled for smartworking. Time flexibility allows you to start work between 7 and 10 (both in the case of face-to-face work and in the case of remote work) with a consequent shift in the end-of-work time. The short week, on the other hand, allows you to work 36 hours a day, between Monday and Friday, 9 hours a day, for equal pay, with the possibility of changing the day of rest and scheduling short weeks or weeks with normal hours, taking into account compatibility with technical, organizational and production requirements. The short week can also be done in smart working and can also include time flexibility and is seeing a lot of adherence from workers.

The bank’s objective is to meet the needs of reconciling people’s professional and family life balances and demonstrate attention to their well-being, through innovative solutions to working methods, also responding to the objective of making the bank even more agile and dynamic. Also because these new ways of working become an attractive factor for young people who are interested in these issues, as well as having a positive impact in terms of inclusiveness. The new balance can be achieved through new flexibility tools, such as smart working and short weeks, again on a voluntary basis and on equal pay, which allow time to be organized in the most congenial way without reducing productivity for the company. In these years of massive use of smart working due to the pandemic emergency, productivity has never decreased, in some moments indeed increased. Suffice it to say that working remotely, Intesa Sanpaolo successfully carried out the takeover bid against Ubi Banca, the fourth largest Italian bank, and completed the integration into the group.