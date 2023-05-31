4 Lighthouses To Be Auctioned From $10,000 In The US

This lighthouse is up for auction – starting June 12, you can bid with a minimum bid of $10,000. Jeremy D’Entremont / Kontributor / Getty Images

Lighthouses are regularly auctioned off in the USA. The towers are no longer needed and thus only cause costs. Four lighthouses are to be auctioned off this year. Interested parties can submit their bids from June. In addition to the purchase price, the new owner can expect other costs, depending on how he wants to use the lighthouse.

There are many myths surrounding lighthouses: the mostly lonely buildings are often the scene of spooky stories. Not so long ago they were for them too sailors essential. The lights were both a warning sign of poor visibility and stormy weather and a glimmer of hope promising an early arrival.

read too Working on the cruise ship: What job profiles are being sought and what you can earn



Lighthouses are no longer needed

The tasks of the lighthouses are now carried out by navigation devices. So lighthouses are no longer needed. How the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports, but it doesn’t make sense to leave the towers as a tourist attraction. The towers would weather and refurbishment would only cost the state money.

That’s why lighthouses in the USA have been auctioned off since 2000. The responsible authority, the General Services Administration, has already sold 150 lighthouses and thus taken in 10 million US dollars (around 9.3 million euros). The prices were between 10,000 and 933,888 dollars (around 9300 to 871,200 euros) per tower. A record number of lighthouses will be offered this year: six of these will go to non-profit organizations and four will be available to private individuals at auction.

These four lighthouses will be auctioned this year:

The Stratford Shoal Lighthouse

This lighthouse between the coasts of New York and Connecticut will be auctioned. Jeremy D’Entremont / Kontributor / Getty Images

This lighthouse is located in the town of Stratford, Connecticut. From June 12, interested parties can here place their bids. The auction starts at 10,000 dollars (around 9300 euros).

The Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Lighthouse

This lighthouse can only be reached by sea. Jeff Greenberg / Kontributor / Getty Images

The Cleveland skyline can be seen from this lighthouse. The Auction starts on June 30th with a minimum bid of 25,000 dollars (around 23,300 euros).

The Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse

Opened in 1919, this lighthouse is located in Michigan. The Auction starts on June 15th, the minimum bid is 10,000 dollars (around 9300 euros).

The Penfield Reef Lighthouse

Located in Connecticut, this lighthouse was renovated in 2015. The Auction starts on June 12th at 50,000 dollars (around 47,000 euros).

Interested parties should pay attention to the follow-up costs

Die competent authority emphasizes that the maintenance costs depend on the plans of the new owner. A complete renovation could cost thousands, a new coat of paint costs much less.

However, most lighthouses have no electricity or water supply. So if you want to live in a lighthouse, you have to invest here. At the very least, however, the new owner would have to pay for the cleaning and minor renovations.

dead