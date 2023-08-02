Home » 400 euros passive income: With these tips you can do it too
400 euros passive income: With these tips you can do it too

Laura Kuhlemann runs the finance blog “The rich girl club”. Laura Kuhlemann

Every month, Laura Kuhlemann earns around 400 euros passive income – without much effort. We asked her how you can do it too.

“When it comes to passive income, you should always be aware that you have to invest something – money, time or work. It doesn’t work without it,” says the 29-year-old.

Laura Kuhlemann has made it: The 29-year-old has built up a passive income of around 400 euros per month – and that alongside her job as marketing manager for an IT company.

Her goal is to invest “broadly” in different areas to be well prepared for different situations, she tells Business Insider. Therefore, she does not limit herself to a single investment, but tries to develop different income streams.

Multiple passive sources ensure less dependency and more security

