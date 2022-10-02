At the same time as the 2022 Tesla AI DAY was held, another major event of Musk also made the latest progress. The Delaware court released a series of chat records between Musk and Twitter related parties, spanning from January to June 2022, the number of more than 400.With the exposure of a large number of private chat records, Musk How to lose interest in acquiring Twitter step by step ‘s mental journey was also revealed——

Many details under the stage of this big drama can also be seen by the people who eat melons.

It only takes 6 days from sympathy to relationship breakdown

The first key person,Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. On Musk’s phone, his note is “jack jack.”

The following conversation takes place inMarch 26thbefore Musk announced the acquisition of a 9.2% stake in Twitter.

after the acquisitionApril 3Musk became Twitter’s largest individual shareholder,Twitter CEO Parag AgrawalPleasant cooperation with him.

In other conversations between the two, they both regard themselves as engineering talents who have been pushed into management positions, and they seem to have a little sympathy for each other.

two days laterApril 5th, Musk had a wave of phone calls with Jack Dorsey. On the same day, he announced that he would be joining Twitter’s board of directors.

Everything seemed to be going well, but the reality took a turn for the worse.

The obvious turning point was on April 9, when Musk publicly asked, “Most of the top ten Twitter accounts are inactive, is Twitter dying?”

The move of the new major shareholder caused an uproar in public opinion, and Agrawal immediately privately issued a long article blaming Musk.

Musk also immediately stated that he would no longer join the Twitter board, and plans to take Twitter private were formed at this time.

The relationship between the two quickly broke down in just 6 days.

By May, Musk started delaying deals and doubted Twitter’s real user numbers

The two communicated publicly again, and there was only one emoji left to talk about.

Everyone knows the story behind it, that is, the repeated sawing and wrangling for half a year.

According to the latest news, Musk’s testimony in the Twitter case has been postponed again to October 6-7.