41,000 euros for an 80 sqm house: Insider tip Foreclosure sale?

In a village in Brandenburg, a house was foreclosed on – for 41,000 euros. (symbol image) picture alliance/dpa | Patrick Pleul

Can you still get bargains at foreclosures? In rural areas, real estate prices are generally lower and there are usually only a few local bidders.

Last Wednesday, a house in Brandenburg was foreclosed on for 41,000 euros. Business Insider was there. An expert appraised the value in advance at 66,000 euros.

The house measures a good 80 square meters, the property 373 square meters. The condition is okay, but the price is depressed by the location.

Foreclosures are still considered an insider tip for getting a property cheaply. However, especially in big cities, where the demand for apartments and houses is enormous, bargains at foreclosures are very rare.

But anyone looking for a property in the country should consider whether a foreclosure sale is an option. There are often only a few bidders here – and real estate prices are generally significantly lower. A forced sale in Neuruppin, where Business Insider was present, shows how low the prices can actually be. In the end, a house was foreclosed on here for 41,000 euros.

read too

12.5 square meters for 75,220 euros: How a parking lot was sold at a foreclosure auction for twice its value

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. The foreclosure sale is a divisional auction, the judge explains at the beginning. This means: There are several owners who now want to sell the property. A slightly older woman who is co-owner and her son are present.

82 square meters of living space: four rooms, bathroom and kitchen

A report ordered by the Neuruppin district court estimates the value in advance at 66,000 euros. According to the appraisal, the house is in good condition. Four rooms, a bathroom and a kitchen cover a total of 82 square meters. There is also a large, elongated garden behind the house. The plot is 373 square meters in total.

read too

Foreclosures are a cheap way to get a property – but with crazy risk, says an expert

But what’s the catch? In addition to the condition of the property, the appraisal also includes the location. And that might not be for everyone. The house is in the Brandenburg village of Klockow. According to reports, the nearest kindergartens, schools, doctors and pharmacies are in Prenzlau, 16 kilometers away. The location is described as “simple”. According to the Brüssow office, around 370 people live in the village, which is around 125 kilometers northeast of Berlin.

In the end, the highest bid is 41,000 euros

But the value of the report is even undercut. The thirty-minute bidding period begins at 09:37. In total, only four interested parties were present. However, two do not even bid. After five minutes, the first bidder, a middle-aged man, black polo shirt, jeans, sneakers, gets up, goes to the front, and after his details are taken, the judge calls out the first bid. 20,000 euros.

read too

I used to have bad grades in secondary school, today I own over 300 properties – that’s how I made it

Then it stays quiet for a long time. At some point, a second bidder will step in. The man with a bald head, a full beard and Birkenstock sandals raised the price to 25,000 euros. The bidding duel continues in small steps. It ends at 41,000 euros. They come from the bidder with the Birkenstocks. The highest bid is around 38 percent below the market value from the report.

The bidding time ends at 10:07 a.m. The judge accepted the deal, saying the highest bidder had until August 17 to transfer the money plus four percent interest per year to the court’s account. The owner, who is present, has already brought the keys to the house. However, the successful bidder does not want to move to Klockow. His goal is to resell the properties for a profit, he tells Business Insider.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

