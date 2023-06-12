46.7 percent for AfD man in district election – runoff decides

Stuhlmann is an AfD deputy in the Thuringian state parliament. It is already his second attempt at the chief post in the Sonneberg district office. (Photo: dpa)



sun mountain In the district elections in Sonneberg, southern Thuringia, AfD politician Robert Stuhlmann received almost half of the votes and was almost elected Germany’s first AfD district administrator.

After counting all voting districts on Sunday, Stuhlmann received 46.7 percent of the votes, putting him ahead of CDU candidate Jürgen Köpper, according to data from the state returning officer. According to preliminary results, Köpper achieved 35.7 percent. The runoff election is scheduled for June 25 in two weeks.

Stuhlmann is an AfD deputy in the Thuringian state parliament. It is already his second attempt at the chief post in the Sonneberg district office. The Thuringian AfD with its state party and parliamentary group leader Björn Höcke is classified and observed by the state protection of the constitution as a secured right-wing extremist effort.

Just a few weeks ago, there was a runoff election between AfD and SPD candidates in Brandenburg’s Oder-Spree district, with a narrow outcome. The SPD candidate decided this for himself.