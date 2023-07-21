48 degrees! Italians can hardly work because of the heat

Only ten percent of the Italian population has air conditioning. Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Italian officials are urging people to stay indoors as ground temperatures soar to 48 degrees.

Factory workers in the south of the country are threatening to go on strike as temperatures become too dangerous for work.

Only 10 percent of Italy’s residents still have air conditioning, making extreme temperatures even more dangerous.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Stay indoors, drink water and avoid alcohol: these are the recommendations from Italian authorities as the country suffers from a stifling heat dome this summer.

According to the New York Times ground temperatures in Italy reached 48 degrees this week. The heat is particularly dangerous in Italy, where fewer than 10 percent of residents have air conditioning, reports CNN.

Last summer, one swept heat wave across Europe, which is said to have claimed the lives of more than 60,000 people. About 18,000 of these deaths occurred in Italy alone. Now the country braces for another potentially deadly summer as a heat dome — a high-pressure wave that traps hot air for an extended period of time — settles across the country.

Workers across the region are particularly at risk of heat-related illness and factory workers in southern Italy are preparing to strike reported The Guardian.

read too

Competitor for Spotify & Apple Music: TikTok is testing its new music streaming service in three other markets

At one car factory, workers were even sent home early on July 18 because the heat was becoming too dangerous. The newspaper reports that two workers in Italy are believed to have died from heat-related illnesses in recent days: a man in his 60s who worked in a bakery and a 44-year-old who worked in Milan on road construction.

According to CNN, Italian officials have urged companies not to send their employees outside between noon and 5 p.m.

The heat isn’t expected to abate any time soon and the coming week could see record-breaking temperatures in Italy and surrounding countries. Some climate experts believe this pattern could repeat itself in the coming summers as heat waves hit Europe more frequently and more intensely than any other region, reports The New York Times.

Read the original article in English here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

