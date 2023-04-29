49-euro ticket and Corona-Warn-App: That will change in May

The Deutschlandticket is valid from May 1st – any number of journeys in regional and local transport are permitted throughout Germany. You can buy the ticket from Deutsche Bahn – on the website, in the Navigator app, in the sales centers and from numerous transport associations and other service providers, for example via the “Dein Deutschlandticket” app. In any case, a subscription must be taken out, which can be canceled on a monthly basis. The Germany ticket is included in the BahnCard 100.

The industry is expecting up to six million new subscribers from the Deutschlandticket – Deutsche Bahn estimates that the price will soon increase. And there are likely to be another eleven million people who will switch from their current subscription to the cheaper Deutschlandticket.

49 euros only introductory price?

The federal government emphasizes that the offer of 49 euros per month is only an “introductory price”. The President of the “Association of German Transport Companies”, Ingo Wortmann, gives three reasons for what he sees as a foreseeable increase in price: “Due to inflation, staff are becoming more expensive, material is becoming more expensive.”

The federal states bear half of the costs. They had urged that the future price should be largely dependent on demand: if fewer people than planned decide to buy the ticket, the revenue gaps should be compensated for by price increases.

Off for warning function of Corona-Warn-App

From May 1st, it will no longer be possible to warn other users of an increased risk of infection via the Corona app. The warning app is used to track contacts in the event of infection with the corona virus: users who were last in the area can be informed about a positive corona test and thus an increased risk of infection.

This warning function will be discontinued before the app is “put into sleep mode” in early June, according to the Federal Ministry of Health. The app will then no longer be updated, but can be “awakened” again, “should the situation change again”. The installed app remains on the devices so that stored vaccination certificates can be used.

More money: Minimum wage in care is increasing

There is also an important innovation for employees in care: your minimum wage will increase on May 1st. The minimum hourly wage increases to EUR 17.65 for skilled workers, EUR 14.90 for nursing staff with one or two years of training and EUR 13.90 for trainees.

New EU rules for online corporations

The law for digital markets is intended to lead to fair competition in the digital sector and is specifically aimed at large online corporations such as Amazon, Facebook and Google. Stricter rules will apply to them from May: Apple, for example, will no longer be allowed to give preference to its own payment service in its App Store.

Amazon is prohibited from placing products it sells better on its trading platform. And Google is no longer allowed to pre-install some of its own software applications on Android smartphones.

Facebook and Co.: Stricter rules for advertising

Stricter rules for personalized advertising also apply to online networks such as Facebook. In addition, large messenger services must make it possible to exchange messages, photos or voice messages with competing services. In the event of repeated and systematic violations of the regulations, the companies face heavy fines.