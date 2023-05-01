49-euro ticket: DB server overloaded – Business Insider

Since May 1st, passengers have been able to travel through Germany with the 49-euro ticket. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

At the start of the 49-euro ticket, the Deutsche Bahn servers are overloaded. DB board member Palla told the German Press Agency that she expects 17 million subscribers in the future. “We are preparing with additional service staff on the trains and at the stations in order to meet the demand as best as possible.”

For 49 euros on buses and trains throughout Germany: From May 1st, this is possible for holders of the Deutschlandticket. Demand is high: the Deutsche Bahn server was already overloaded at around 10 a.m. DB board member Palla expects 17 million subscribers in the future.

The Deutsche Bahn server was already overloaded by 10 a.m. Business Insider

The buses and trains should soon be fuller. “We assume that we will have a noticeable increase in demand with the Deutschlandticket,” Palla told the German Press Agency. “But that will not happen suddenly on May 1st.”

That is a big difference to the 9-euro ticket, which made it possible to travel on local public transport for three months last summer. At that time, there was a great rush for regional trains, especially on tourist routes. Bicycle excursionists could often not be taken along, there were delays and cancellations.

“It was a limited three-month promotion where everyone wanted to get their hands on the ticket quickly to enjoy it,” Palla said. The manager emphasized that the 49-euro ticket, also known as the Germany ticket, has a higher price and is designed to last. The demand will “build up continuously over the next few months”.

read too Deutschlandticket or Bahncard – which is worthwhile for whom?

“We are preparing with additional service personnel on the trains and at the stations”

Nevertheless, very full trains are also possible with the new subscription. “We have always seen fuller trains, especially on long weekends to destinations. That will certainly be the case in the future,” said Palla. “We are preparing with additional service staff on the trains and at the stations in order to meet demand as best as possible.”

The Germany ticket, created as a subscription, costs 49 euros per month, but can be canceled on a monthly basis. Subscribers can use it for unlimited travel on regional and local buses and trains throughout Germany. Long-distance trains and long-distance buses are excluded from the ticket. If the employer participates, working people can save significantly more with the Germany subscription via the job ticket regulation. You then pay 34.30 euros or even less.

read too Start of the 49-euro ticket from May 1st: In which federal states there are additional discounts – and in which not

The Deutschlandticket is financed by the federal and state governments. They want to make public transport more affordable and encourage more people to switch from cars to buses and trains. According to a projection by the Association of German Transport Companies, well over three million people bought the ticket for the start in May.

“We expect that the demand for the Deutschlandticket will be particularly high in the cities and metropolitan regions. We also have a denser range of public transport there,” said DB Board Member Palla. “That’s why it’s so important to me that we create offers for environmentally friendly local public transport in places where there is currently not enough.”

dpa/hr