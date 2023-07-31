49-euro ticket: Wissing celebrates launch as a “huge success”

Economy 3 months after introduction

Wissing celebrates 49-euro ticket as a “huge success”

Originally, a nationwide public transport ticket was an idea of ​​the Greens, which Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) implemented as a 49-euro ticket

Source: dpa/Britta Pedersen

The Minister of Transport celebrates his own project as a “bombastic success”, but the DB Regio boss also praises the 49-euro ticket. The number of passengers on the regional trains rose by 25 percent in June. The Pro Bahn passenger association is more skeptical.

Almost three months after the launch of the Deutschlandticket, Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing sees opportunities for a lasting boost in the use of buses and trains. “The ticket is really a huge success,” said the FDP politician. Since it was introduced on May 1st, almost one million new customers have been won for local public transport.

In addition, the number of subscribers who are firmly committed to public transport would have increased. “This means that there is not just occasional use, but everyday use,” said Wissing. The focus is now on improvements in the offer for passengers.

Sea Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) there are five million new subscription customers who had previously used public transport without a subscription, and around one million subscriptions for completely new public transport users. “That alone is a tremendous success,” said Wissing. There are also five million people who switched from their previous public transport subscription to the D-Ticket. Six million decided to stay with their usual public transport subscription.

Also DB regional boss Evelyn Palla describes the ticket as a great success. “It is simple, inexpensive, ecologically sensible and digital. This is the new mobility in local public transport,” Palla told the editorial network Germany according to the preliminary report. In June, 25 percent more people took the train than in April.

According to the Passenger Association Pro Bahn a good three months after the start no “really big” success. “It’s a nice advertising measure for previous regular customers,” said the honorary chairman of the association, Karl-Peter Naumann, of the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post”. A large proportion of the new customers have used the system in between anyway, for example with day tickets and single tickets. “It didn’t really happen that large numbers of people were lured off the streets onto local public transport,” said Naumann. Nevertheless, the 49-euro ticket is a significant improvement for many people, “because using public transport has become cheaper and easier”. According to Naumann, however, the main problem remains that a lot of money is being put into a tariff subsidy instead of into expansion.

A matter of money

Expectations were high when the new ticket was launched after a long struggle between the federal and state governments about a successor to the limited 9-euro tickets from summer 2022. Since May 1st, the Deutschlandticket can be used for 49 euros per month – as a digitally bookable, month-to-month subscription. It is valid nationwide in local transport, and without having to worry about complicated fare zones. The 49 euros are expressly the “introductory price”. Later increases due to rising costs are therefore not excluded. For the coming year 2024, the financing of the Deutschlandticket is not yet in place.

Palla appealed to the federal and state governments to keep the price stable at 49 euros. “The Germany ticket should continue to be attractive, so we hope that the price will remain affordable and give many people access to daily mobility.”

Wissing said that the price also depends on the number of subscribers. “The more subscribers we have, the cheaper the ticket can remain permanently”.

The minister emphasized that the ticket is not only interesting in urban centers, “but especially in rural areas and on the periphery of metropolitan areas”. There was a problem with prices that were too high, monthly tickets cost up to 300 euros. “And to be honest, even single tickets for more than 10 euros each way are a lot of money for a family.” This is difficult, especially in rural areas, because people not only use public transport, but usually also have to have a car. According to initial surveys, the number of daily commuter journeys by train is increasing.

