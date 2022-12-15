Today’s news, Xiaomi Mall previewMi 13 limited custom color will be officially first sold tomorrow, priced at 4999 yuan (12GB+512GB).

It is reported that the limited custom color of Mi 13 is inspired by the memory color of sports cars, and a total of 5 colors have been designed.They are flame red, sapphire blue, hurricane yellow, jungle green, and cement gray. Limited to 50,000 units, it is only sold in Xiaomi Mall.

Lei Jun said that the limited-edition customized color real phone of Mi 13 is very amazing, and the students who got it couldn’t put it down.The high-saturation sports car color, high-gloss black metal middle frame, and blackened Logo are matched together, which is particularly exquisite and advanced.

In terms of core configuration, Xiaomi Mi 13 uses a 6.36-inch straight screen with four narrow sides and is equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8.Rear 50 million Leica main camera, Leica 75mm telephoto and Leica ultra-wide-angle, the battery is 4500mAh, supports 67W wired, 50W wireless flash charging.

In addition, Mi 13 has a built-in Leica super-color image. Driven by this image, “Leica Classic” and “Leica Vivid” are all upgraded to P3 wide color gamut, which can capture 25% more colors and greatly improve the expressiveness of red and green. . This makes the 13 ideal for capturing the most beautiful part of the day, the hour before and after sunset, or the photographer’s favorite golden hour and blues hour.

It is worth noting that the new MIUI 14 system is pre-installed on Mi 13, which focuses on lightness and simplicity, bringing a long-lasting and smooth operation experience. The MIUI 14 razor plan greatly optimizes the system space occupation. The new photon engine not only makes the system smoother, but also opens up the ability to third-party applications to create a smooth experience of the whole link.