4K has shrunk to 480p, iQiyi said it “has the right to change the content”, the lawyer responded that it must have violated the contract

In recent days, iQiyi has restricted the projection of gold members, and the resolution has shrunk directly from 4K to 480p. , stating that it has the right to change the content.

Currently, the version of the membership service agreement displayed on the iQIYI App was updated on November 9, 2022, and the agreement states that the platform has the right to change the content of the agreement.

Regarding the statement in the iQiyi agreement, Sino-Singapore Jingwei reported that Bi Xiaoxun, a partner of Beijing Xinnuo Law Firm, said that the clause is essentially a unilateral mandatory clause.Limiting consumer rights and reducing platform responsibilities is definitely a breach of contract.

Prior to this, the Shanghai Consumer Protection Committee also named and criticized iQiyi’s practice, saying that screen projection is a normal usage scenario for mobile users, and it is unreasonable for the platform to charge additional fees for limiting screen projection. Not kind.

iQiyi’s artificial customer service said that different membership levels have different rights and interests. Gold members can cast screens, but they can only enjoy 480P resolution. Screen.