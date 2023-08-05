4th China Artificial Intelligence Contest Celebrates Integration of Intelligence for Development

China Holds 4th Artificial Intelligence Contest Achievement Conference in Xiamen

The 4th China Artificial Intelligence Contest Achievement Conference, with the theme of “Competing for Development through Integrating Intelligence,” was successfully held on August 3, 2023, at the Xiamen International Conference Center Hotel. The conference brought together leaders from various organizations and featured speeches by renowned experts in the field, as well as keynote speeches by representatives from prominent enterprises such as Huawei, Meiya Pico, and Meitu. The conference also announced and awarded the winners of the 4th Artificial Intelligence Contest.

The competition was jointly sponsored by the State Internet Information Office, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Public Security, the State Administration of Radio and Television, and the Xiamen Municipal People’s Government. It aimed to promote the integration of artificial intelligence and traditional industries, aligning with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The competition showcased the country’s commitment to and support for the artificial intelligence industry, demonstrating its high specifications, strong professionalism, and clear thematic focus.

The competition was carefully designed to address technical pain points and difficulties in the field of artificial intelligence. It included two major competition directions: multimedia information identification and algorithm governance. Within these directions, the competition focused on various subdivisions such as image text recognition in complex scenes, multi-modal information sentiment analysis, and false information detection. The competition questions were designed to simulate real-world scenarios and align with industry concerns.

A total of 185 teams participated in the competition, representing various sectors including domestic Internet companies, artificial intelligence companies, aerospace, finance, radio and television, and medical care. The competition received enthusiastic responses from participants.

After intense competition, 12 teams were awarded A-level certificates and 17 teams were awarded B-level certificates. Xiamen teams stood out among the winners, reflecting the city’s favorable environment for the development of the artificial intelligence industry. In recent years, Xiamen has actively promoted the artificial intelligence industry through policies, infrastructure development, and the creation of innovative platforms.

The remarkable development of artificial intelligence in Xiamen has earned the city recognition as a well-known software city in China. It has also been selected as a national “dual intelligence” pilot city, a “gigabit” city, and recently awarded the Fujian Provincial Artificial Intelligence Industrial Park (Xiamen Park). Building on these achievements, Xiamen plans to leverage the resources and advantages offered by the park to further develop its artificial intelligence industry and create a regional industrial development path with Xiamen characteristics. The city aims to build an artificial intelligence industry ecosystem that fosters resource abundance, innovation, application diversity, high-quality services, and safety.

As part of its efforts, Xiamen is hosting conferences on urban AI innovation and development, AIGC industry development, and smart security to further explore the potential of artificial intelligence in various sectors.

The 4th China Artificial Intelligence Contest has not only showcased the achievements of talented teams but also highlighted the continuous growth and support of the artificial intelligence industry in China. With Xiamen at the forefront, the country is poised to forge ahead in developing innovative and transformative applications of artificial intelligence.

