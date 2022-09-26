Home Business 5.8GHz is stable! Intel’s 13th-generation flagship i9-13900K can’t wait to sneak away — Fast Technology — Technology changes the future
Business

5.8GHz is stable! Intel’s 13th-generation flagship i9-13900K can’t wait to sneak away — Fast Technology — Technology changes the future

by admin
5.8GHz is stable! Intel’s 13th-generation flagship i9-13900K can’t wait to sneak away — Fast Technology — Technology changes the future

5.8GHz is stable! Intel’s 13th-generation flagship i9-13900K can’t wait to sneak away

2022-09-26 20:24:15 Source: Fast Technology Author: Above Text Q Editor: Above Text Q Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

AMD has released the Ryzen 7000 series, and Intel will soon launch the 13th-generation Core.

Today, Polish retailer x-kom released a warm-up video of the 13th-generation Core, which is only 30 seconds long.The i9-13900K was publicly shown for the first time, and there were real photos.

At the same time, the video also8P+16E core, 5.8GHz frequencywhich confirmed previous rumors.

Such a high frequency will create a record. The default acceleration of the Ryzen 9 7950X is only 5.7GHz. Of course, there is an fMax limit acceleration frequency of 5.85GHz, but the requirements are very demanding, and the core temperature cannot exceed 50°C.

The 13th generation Core will be officially released on the 28th, and will be released in late October.

5.8GHz is stable! Intel's 13th-generation flagship i9-13900K can't wait to sneak away

5.8GHz is stable! Intel's 13th-generation flagship i9-13900K can't wait to sneak away

5.8GHz is stable! Intel's 13th-generation flagship i9-13900K can't wait to sneak away

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: above text Q

  • opinion support

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

article value rating

Current Article Scoring points, totalpeople rate

See also  25% of the S&P 500 on the fingers of one hand: this is how 5 Mega Caps 'guide' the fate of all Wall Street

You may also like

S&P Global Ratings estimates stagnation of the Eurozone...

Sisal, race won in Tunisia. Continue with overseas...

AirPods Pro 2 also overturned, when will Apple’s...

Piazza Affari toned after the elections, with TIM...

Xiaomi Civi 2 full color scheme announced, as...

Tuscany, workers on strike against expensive life

It is revealed that the iPhone 15 “Ultra”...

From Vontobel arrive 8 new Memory Cash Collect...

Sohu Auto Global News|

BMW X1: everything you need to know about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy