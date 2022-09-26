5.8GHz is stable! Intel’s 13th-generation flagship i9-13900K can’t wait to sneak away

AMD has released the Ryzen 7000 series, and Intel will soon launch the 13th-generation Core.

Today, Polish retailer x-kom released a warm-up video of the 13th-generation Core, which is only 30 seconds long.The i9-13900K was publicly shown for the first time, and there were real photos.

At the same time, the video also8P+16E core, 5.8GHz frequencywhich confirmed previous rumors.

Such a high frequency will create a record. The default acceleration of the Ryzen 9 7950X is only 5.7GHz. Of course, there is an fMax limit acceleration frequency of 5.85GHz, but the requirements are very demanding, and the core temperature cannot exceed 50°C.

The 13th generation Core will be officially released on the 28th, and will be released in late October.