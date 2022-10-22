Most people will be in shock if they wake up during a fire, which means they must rely on experience or gut instinct to survive. If you teach everyone about fire safety, it’s more likely they’ll escape.

It’s why fire stations should hold events in their local towns and cities. Spend a day being a volunteer fire safety teacher to save lives. Let’s look at some of the main benefits it will bring to the community.

1. Community Will Remember The Basics

The average person doesn’t know how often they should replace fire detector batteries. Some people probably don’t even have an alarm. You can teach the locals everything they must know to build a good line of defense.

Most fires can be prevented if you educate your community. The majority of fires start in homes while you cook food, heat/cool the building, or when something goes wrong with the electrical system.

2. Teaching Kids Valuable Life Lessons

Kids don’t have many role models in their lives these days. I’m sure you don’t want them following their favorite social media stars every day. Introducing firefighters to children will give them someone to look up to.

You’ll also be able to offer fire safety tips nobody else will know about. If you get kids to understand how dangerous fire is while they’re young, it’s more likely they’ll respect it when they’re older.

3. Helping The Community Come Together

One reason why Herbert Williams Fire Equipment Ltd. proudly support Fire Safety Week is that it helps bring communities together. That’s what people used to do years before smartphones and video games changed everything.

Neighborhoods are safer when everyone gets to know each other. I’m not saying everyone should be friends, but it’s good to watch each other’s backs. If your home does catch on fire, everyone will try to help you.

4. Discuss Advanced Safety Techniques

You will get to show off your advanced knowledge during the event. There will always be a few locals who want much more advanced fire safety techniques. For example, they might ask about the basics of setting up sprinklers.

Give people a few examples of advanced techniques if you have time. It’s not something they’ll learn from anyone else unless they take a course. Everyone in the community should find something that gets them excited.

5. Let Everyone Use The Cool Equipment

You’ll need to take the extinguisher covers off because everyone will want to play with the fire equipment. People will remember safety advice more if they get to spray water and feel the power inside a hose.

Take the kids for rides up and down the street in your fire truck. Let everyone take photos for Instagram wearing your firefighter hat. Maybe people will feel safer knowing who has their back while they sleep.

It Will Only Feel Like A Few Hours

Community gatherings will only feel like a couple of hours to you, but you’re giving people valuable knowledge that could save them decades down the line.

