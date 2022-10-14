© Reuters 5 big things in financial markets today: Bank stocks kick off earnings season, JPMorgan Chase beats expectations



Investing.com – Here are 5 big things to know about the financial markets on Friday, October 14:

1.The United States will announceretailpinsaleand consumer confidence data

The U.S. is due to release data later and is expected to increase by 0.2% month-on-month, while it is expected to decline by 0.1% month-on-month, and the growth rate will be much lower than the CPI released on Thursday. If the forecast is accurate, it means that consumer spending has fallen significantly.

After that, the University of Michigan will release its consumer confidence index for October, which is expected to improve moderately, but the focus is expected to be on consumer inflation expectations.

In addition, investors need to pay attention to Fed Governors Lisa Cook and Chris Waller during the day.

2.silverRowStocks kick off earnings season, Morgan Stanley misses expectations

Bank of America stocks kicked off their third-quarter earnings report today, with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: ), Wells Fargo (NYSE: ), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: ), and Citigroup (NYSE: ) reporting earnings before the bell.

In addition, United States Bank (NYSE: ), PNC Financial (NYSE: ) and First Republic (NYSE: ) will report earnings.

Currently, bank stocks are benefiting from a boost in interest margins from rising interest rates on the one hand, and on the other hand, a slowdown in the economy may lead to an increase in bad loan provisions and a decrease in new loans. Given the decline in unemployment in recent months, the positives are likely to outweigh the negatives.

Meanwhile, investment banks have outperformed commercial banks this year. Year-to-date, JPMorgan and Flowers are down 30%, but Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: ) and Jefferies (NYSE: ) are down less than 20%,

However, the latest financial report shows that Morgan Stanley’s third-quarter revenue and earnings per share fell short of expectations. Morgan Stanley’s net revenue for the quarter was $12.99 billion, below consensus estimates of $13.25 billion, a decrease of 12.3% year-on-year. Net profit was $2.6 billion, down nearly 30% year-on-year. Earnings per share of $1.47 were slightly below the consensus estimate of $1.48.

3.U.S. stock futures fall

According to the U.S. stock market quotation of Investing.com, as of 20:01 Beijing time (08:01 a.m. EST), blue-chip stocks fell 0.7 points, or 6.1 points, or about 0.17%, mainly technology stocks. fell 39.8 points, or 0.36%.

In terms of individual stocks, in addition to banks, retail giant Kroger (NYSE: ) and Albertsons are in talks to merge.

4.UK chancellor fired

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng has reportedly been sacked. Yesterday, Kwasi Kwarteng returned to the UK ahead of schedule from the IMF’s autumn meeting.

Previously, the tax cuts and subsidy plans proposed by Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss caused violent volatility in British asset markets, so that the Bank of England had to intervene.

5.horseskno longer exemptfeeTowardsblackgramorchidsupplyStarlink

According to the World Wide Web report, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk confirmed on the 14th local time that he was unable to continue to pay the cost of running Starlink in Ukraine.

He said, “SpaceX is not asking for a recovery of past costs, but it also cannot fund existing systems indefinitely…”

SpaceX reportedly sent a letter to the Pentagon last month saying it could no longer fund Starlink’s services in Ukraine as it used to, but instead asked the U.S. military to cover the cost. SpaceX claims the project will cost an additional $120 million in Ukraine for the rest of the year, and could cost closer to $400 million over the next 12 months.

It is said that Musk is short of money because of the acquisition of Twitter.

