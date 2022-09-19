© Reuters 5 major events in the financial market this week: sharp interest rate hikes and shrinking balance sheets may continue to fluctuate



Investing.com – This week, investors’ focus was entirely on the Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve will hold an interest rate meeting on Wednesday, and the bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the third consecutive time.

Meanwhile, the Fed is not the only central bank to hold an interest rate meeting this week. The central banks of Britain, Switzerland and Japan are also due to release their latest interest rate decisions as global pressure to curb inflation mounts.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks are likely to remain volatile this week amid fears that rising interest rates will cause the economy to struggle.

Here are the top 5 things investors need to watch in the financial markets this week:

1.The Fed’s meeting on interest rates may raise interest rates again by 75idea

The higher-than-expected U.S. data for August reinforced market expectations for another sharp rate hike by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

At present, the market has already priced in a 75 basis point rate hike, but some investors are beginning to think that a full percentage point hike is not impossible, which was previously unimaginable.

Investors will need to pay close attention to the pace of the Fed’s tightening of monetary policy and views on economic growth, the duration of inflation and the shrinking of its balance sheet.

Some worry that the Fed’s process of cutting its balance sheet by $95 billion a month could damage market liquidity and weigh on the economy.

2.Bank of England will announce interest rate decision, fiscal and monetary policy goes against the grain

An interest rate meeting will be held on Thursday, which was originally scheduled to take place last week but was delayed by a week due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Analysts expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates by 50 basis points, taking interest rates to 2.25%, although others believe a 75 basis point hike is possible.

The interest rate meeting is the first meeting since the British government set a cap on energy prices. Setting energy price caps is expected to moderate inflation, thereby increasing consumers’ discretionary funds, but the additional funds could also support inflation for longer.

In addition, the new British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng will deliver a speech on Friday (23rd), when he is expected to announce the details of the new government’s fiscal policy, including how to reduce British taxes and fees and other new Prime Minister Liz Truss’s previous campaign promises.

At present, the UK is tightening monetary policy on the one hand, but increasing fiscal expenditure on the other hand. The opposite monetary and fiscal policies highlight the serious economic challenges the UK faces. The UK is now one of the highest among the world‘s major economies and is at risk of recession.

3.Many central banks around the world will also hold interest rate meetings

At a meeting on Thursday, the bank is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points, in line with the European Central Bank but well ahead of Switzerland.

Elsewhere in Europe, rate hikes are also expected as inflation continues to beat expectations, with a rate meeting on Thursday.

A meeting will also be held on Thursday amid speculation that Japanese authorities are about to intervene in foreign exchange markets to support a 24-year low.

The yen fell sharply as the Federal Reserve continued to aggressively tighten policy, while the Bank of Japan insisted on unprecedented easing.

4.PMI will be released in many placesdata

The Eurozone and the UK are due to release PMI data this week.

The euro zone may enter recession sooner than previously expected, after staying below the 50-year-old boom line for two consecutive months, underscoring the impact of the energy crisis and tightening monetary policy.

On Thursday, the World Bank warned of a sharp slowdown in the world economy, with central banks raising interest rates at the same time, even if the “hit to the global economy next year is modest and could slip into recession”.

5. U.S. stock market may continue to fluctuate

U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday (September 19) as inflation concerns, looming interest rate hikes and ominous economic warning signs posted their biggest weekly percentage drop since June,

There is no sign that the volatility in the U.S. stock market will ease, as inflation data remains high, the Federal Reserve may continue to increase the rate of interest rate hikes faster and longer, and the possibility of a recession will also increase.

David Carter, managing director of JPMorgan, said on Friday: “While the market expects the Fed to raise rates significantly next week, there is huge uncertainty and concern about future rate hikes. The Fed is doing what it needs to do. After some After the pain, markets and the economy will heal on their own.”

Compilation: Liu Chuan