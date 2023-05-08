5 major events in the financial market this week: Sino-US CPI, China’s import and export data will be released soon Provided by Investing.com

© Reuters Five major events in the financial market this week: Sino-US CPI, China’s import and export data will be released soon



Investing.com – This week, closely watched U.S. inflation data is expected to help investors further assess whether the Federal Reserve will pause interest rate hikes next month. The Bank of England will announce its interest rate decision and is expected to raise interest rates again. China is to release a number of economic data.

The United States will release April inflation data on Wednesday (10th), and economists expect the core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, to hit an annual rate of 5.6% a month ago, while Estimated headline inflation rate.

If accurate, it would suggest that while price pressures are easing, they remain sticky.

The U.S. central bank raised interest rates for the tenth time in a row last week, in line with consensus expectations, though it also signaled a likely pause in tightening at its next meeting in June.

A lower-than-expected reading would boost expectations for the Fed to cut interest rates later this year, while a higher-than-expected reading would support the Fed keeping rates higher.

The April employment report released on Friday (5th) showed that new jobs and wage growth remained resilient, undermining fears of a recession. In addition to CPI data, the United States will also be announced on Thursday (11th).

The proverb “sell in May, leave the market for a while” means that May is an ideal time to take profit and ship, and stocks should not be traded in summer.

The premise is that the best six months of the year for stock market returns are November to April, and the worst are May to October.

According to calculations, over the past 50 years, the average return was 4.8% in the November-April period and only 1.2% in the May-October period.

However, this phenomenon has become less apparent in recent years. Over the past 20 years, the November-April lead over the May-October lead has narrowed to 1%. In the past 10 years, the November-April performance has risen to 1 percentage point behind the May-October performance, and it has lagged 3 percentage points in the past 5 years.

3.Bank of England to announce interest rate decision, expected to raise interest rates again

The Bank of England is scheduled to announce on Thursday (11th) that in order to curb inflation, it is expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points.

Inflation in the UK is currently 10.1%, significantly higher than in the euro zone, fueled by soaring food costs and Brexit-related labor market shortages, keeping wages high.

The combination of high inflation and a tight labor market has boosted bets for further rate hikes this year, so investors will be keeping an eye on the central bank’s latest forecasts for growth and inflation.

On the second day after the Bank of England’s interest rate decision, the UK will also release first-quarter data, and economic growth is expected to remain weak in the first three months of this year.

Oil prices rebounded on Friday (5th), but people continued to worry about the demand outlook, and the weekly line still fell for the third consecutive week.

After rebounding in real time last Friday, it still fell by about 5% last week, and also fell by 7%. Both oil prices fell for three consecutive weeks, the first time since November.

A strong U.S. jobs report on Friday eased fears of an economic downturn and boosted a rebound in oil prices.

“Compared to fundamentals, the selling frenzy over the past week has been driven by demand concerns related to recession risk and stress in the U.S. banking sector, leading to a sharp disconnect between oil supply and demand and oil prices,” said Stephen Brennock, oil market analyst at PVM. .”

Analysts at Commerzbank pointed out that concerns about oil demand are overblown and expect an upward correction in prices in the coming weeks.

5.middlecountryTrade data to be released, exports expected to slow

This week, China will continue to release a series of economic data, which is expected to provide a better understanding of the recovery of the world‘s second largest economy.

Trade data for April, due on Tuesday (9th), is expected to slow after a surge in March.

April’s data will be announced on Thursday (11th), and price pressure is expected to continue to weaken.

Pressure on policymakers to maintain the economy’s momentum was intensified after data last week showed Chinese manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in April. Especially in the face of sluggish global demand and continued weakness in the real estate sector.

Analysts warned that with domestic consumption yet to fully recover, the recovery could slow further and require more policy support.

