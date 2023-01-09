© Reuters 5 major events in the financial market this week: US, Tokyo CPI hits Fuguo, JPMorgan kicks off earnings season



Investing.com – The economic calendar this week focuses on U.S. inflation data and the start of the earnings season. Inflation data for December could determine the strength of the Fed’s next interest rate hike, while the earnings report will provide important insight into the state of the economy amid recession fears. In addition, UK GDP, Japanese inflation data and economic data from the Eurozone are also in focus.

Here are five major financial market events to watch this week:

1.beautifulcountryCPI hits hard, will affect the Fed’s next interest rate hike

The United States will announce the consumer price index (CPI) for December on Thursday (12th), economists expect. Signs that price pressures continue to ease will not only reinforce expectations that the Fed will end its most aggressive tightening cycle in decades, but could also boost speculation that the central bank will cut interest rates later this year.

Data released by the United States on Friday (6th) showed that although the number of new jobs in December still exceeded expectations, wage growth slowed down and service sector activity shrank, alleviating concerns about the Fed’s continuation of its tightening policy path.

Meanwhile, Fed officials acknowledged cooling wage growth and other signs of a gradual slowdown in the economy. Atlanta Chairman Raphael Bostic hinted at a 50 basis point rate hike in December at the Fed’s next policy meeting, which runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1.

2.financial reportseasonis about to begin,richcountry、CitigroupBank of America, JPMorgan to announce earnings

This week, U.S. stocks will kick off the fourth-quarter earnings season, where investors can look for clues about the slowing economy and understand the impact on earnings.

On Friday (13th), Wells Fargo (NYSE:), Citigroup (NYSE:), Bank of America (NYSE:), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:), UnitedHealth (NYSE:), BlackRock (NYSE: ), BlackRock (NYSE: ), :), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: ) will report earnings.

According to Refinitiv IBES data, analysts had generally expected fourth-quarter earnings to have fallen 1.6 percent from a year earlier. Some believe market forecasts for 2023 are still too optimistic given the risk of a recession in the economy.

Shares could be expensive if current earnings expectations don’t fully factor in a slowing economy, which could further dampen investors’ valuation expectations.

3.BritaincountryGDP will be announced

The UK will announce November on Friday, amid historic pressure on the cost of living in the UK, double-digit inflation, strikes in transport and the public sector, and a weak housing market that could put the economy in a prolonged recession.

Mortgage approvals in the UK fell in November to the lowest level since the pandemic-induced slump in June 2020, latest data showed, after the Bank of England raised interest rates nine times in a row.

With price pressures high and borrowing costs high, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce public debt and cut waiting lists for health services.

However, analysts at Deutsche Bank believe that inflation in the UK will remain high this year, and interest rates will not be cut until 2024, and fiscal policy will be further tightened. Analysts at Barclays also expect the UK economy to continue contracting until the end of the third quarter of 2023.

4.EuropeAreaA number of economicnumberaccording to

Germany, the largest economy in the euro zone, will announce on Friday that the energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war is expected to continue to affect the German economy.

The euro zone will announce the November and the same day. The euro zone’s trade balance swung from a surplus to a deficit due to high energy import costs, although the deficit is expected to shrink as natural gas prices cool.

Meanwhile, analysts expect euro zone industrial output to rebound slightly after falling in October.

5.JapanEastBeijingwill announcePassswellingdata

Investors also need to pay close attention to Tokyo inflation data released on Tuesday (10th), especially as the market begins to speculate that the Bank of Japan will change its ultra-loose monetary policy.

In November, it soared to a new high in four decades. Usually, Tokyo’s CPI is a leading indicator of Japan’s national CPI.

Earlier, the Bank of Japan also shocked the market by adjusting its bond yield control target, allowing long-term interest rates to rise further. The BOJ said the move was aimed at mitigating some of the costs of long-term monetary stimulus.

Expectations for the Bank of Japan to turn hawkish rose to a seven-month high, rising to a seven-month high even as central bank officials insisted that ultra-loose monetary policy would remain in place.

The Bank of Japan’s next policy meeting is on Jan. 18.

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App]

recommended reading

Compiler: Liu Chuan