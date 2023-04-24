5 major events in the financial market this week: U.S. GDP, PCE price index join hands with technology giants earnings reports Provider Investing.com

© Reuters 5 major events in the financial market this week: U.S. GDP, PCE price index and tech giants’ financial reports



Investing.com – This week, the U.S. will have a number of important releases that may provide more clues about the future direction of interest rates. A number of technology giants will also announce their financial reports, which may test the uptrend of technology stocks this year. European bank earnings are expected to shed light on the impact of last month’s banking crisis, while data from the euro zone is expected to help investors assess the outlook for European Central Bank policy, with the new governor of the Bank of Japan set to chair its first monetary policy meeting.

1.beautifulcountrythe first seasonGDP、The Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge Is Coming Soon

This week, it will be announced on Thursday (27th), and the core PCE price index, the Fed’s favorite inflation indicator, will be released on Friday (28th), and is expected to be closely watched by the market.

Analysts expect the gross domestic product data to show that the economy is still growing solidly, while consumer spending remains strong.

However, while expected to decline, it is expected to remain high. Employment costs are also expected to move higher, in line with inflation remaining stuck.

In addition, this week, the United States will release ,,,,,, and data.

At present, investors generally expect the Fed to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at the May meeting, but there are still great uncertainties about the policy path after that, especially when the Fed will cut interest rates. Some investors expect the Fed to cut interest rates this year as the economy slows.

2.Tech giants including Microsoft, Amazon, Google to report earnings

Some of the world‘s largest technology companies will report earnings this week, testing whether the tech sector’s strong rally so far this year is justified.

Three of the four largest U.S. companies by market value — Microsoft (NASDAQ: ), Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: ) and Amazon (NASDAQ: ) — are all due to report, with Microsoft and Alphabet on Tuesday and Amazon on Tuesday. will be published on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: ) will report earnings on Wednesday.

Amazon shares rose 3 percent on Friday after a research firm predicted Amazon’s North American business would beat Wall Street expectations.

Investors have favored technology and growth stocks this year, betting that the Federal Reserve will stop raising interest rates soon and that the tech sector will remain resilient as economic growth slows. Strength in technology stocks helped support stocks despite worries about the prospect of a recession and last month’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (OTC: ) and Signature Bank (OTC: ) sparked a banking crisis.

3.EuropecontinentsilverOKThe stock will announce its financial report

Several big-name European banks are due to report earnings this week, including UBS (SIX:), Deutsche Bank (ETR:), Santander (BME:) and Barclays ( Barclays )(LON:)。

Last month, two regional US lenders collapsed and Credit Suisse (NYSE: ) was dramatized into history, being snapped up by rival UBS.

This incident once hit the stock market value of European banks and wiped out nearly 180 billion U.S. dollars. Although European bank stocks have rebounded since then, their market capitalization is still $70 billion less than before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in early March.

At present, Credit Suisse has advanced the performance release time to Monday (24th), the day before UBS released its first-quarter earnings report.

4.Europedistrictwill announceGDP

The euro zone will be released on Friday (28th), the region’s largest economy, and the April inflation report will be released on the same day.

Recent economic data suggest that while the bloc’s economy remains resilient, inflation remains high despite tightening monetary policy.

Meanwhile, strength in the euro zone’s dominant services sector could mean wage pressures remain high, hampering the ECB’s efforts to bring inflation back to its 2 percent target.

The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates for the seventh time in a row at its upcoming May meeting, with most analysts expecting a 25 basis point hike, although a larger hike is not ruled out.

5.new bank of japanlongWill host the first interest rate meeting

New Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will preside over Friday for the first time, and while analysts do not expect the Bank of Japan to change its ultra-loose monetary policy, they remain on high alert for any surprises.

Investors are focused on how Kazuo Ueda will guide the Bank of Japan to reverse the massive stimulus program of the past decade. Any change in policy may threaten market stability.

Currently, Japan’s inflation rate has been higher than expected, but Kazuo Ueda said in recent weeks that the current easing measures are still appropriate.

