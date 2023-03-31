© Reuters 5 Big Events in Financial Markets Today: All Eyes!Fed’s favorite inflation data on the way



Investing.com – Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, March 31:

1.Fed’s favorite inflation data on the way

The U.S. will later release data on the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation, which is expected to provide more clues as to how likely it is that the central bank will stop raising interest rates in the wake of the banking crisis.

However, the answer to this question is likely to be: not much. Analysts expect it to stay at 4.7%.

Concerns about stagnant core inflation were confirmed earlier in euro zone CPI releases. Data showed that core CPI in the euro zone unexpectedly rose to 1.2% from 0.9% in March, well above expectations of 0.8%, although it slowed to 6.9% from 8.5%.

2.trumpHistory has been made again!Becomes first former US president to face criminal charges

Donald Trump will become the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges after a New York grand jury voted to indict him over alleged hush money payments to a former porn star during the 2016 campaign.

However, Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence, called the move an “outrage” and could spark a bitter partisan row. Instead, Trump’s critics see it as an act of justice.

It is unclear what charges Trump will face when he is arraigned, which is expected Tuesday. However, the lawsuit against Trump may not help the legislative work of the two parties in the United States in the next two years, but people’s expectations for legislation are also very low, so it is unlikely to have a major impact on the market in the short term.

3.U.S. stock futures edge up

U.S. stock futures edged higher as investors awaited the release of the PCE price index later in the day for more clues on the Fed’s future policy path.

According to the U.S. stock quotes on Investing.com, as of 19:27 Beijing time (7:27 a.m. Eastern Time), blue-chip stocks rose 70.8 points, or 0.22%, and rose 7.7 points, or about 0.19%, to Technology stocks mainly rose 3.4 points, or 0.03%.

Among individual stocks, Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ: ) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: ) are getting a lot of attention, with the former hitting a record low and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: ) hitting record lows to raise capital and avoid bankruptcy.

4.ChinaPMI is in the expansion range for 3 consecutive months

The data released today shows that in March, it was 51.9%, and 58.2% and 57.0% respectively. The three major indexes have been in the expansion range for three consecutive months.

Among them, the non-manufacturing PMI hit a new high of 12, and the business activity index of industries such as retail, railway transportation, road transportation, air transportation, Internet software and information technology services, monetary and financial services, leasing and business services was above 60.0%.

In the manufacturing industry, the two indexes of non-metallic mineral products, general equipment, special equipment, and automobile industries all rose to 57.0% and above a relatively high boom range, and the release of industry production and demand accelerated. However, the raw material inventory index and the employment index were below the threshold.

In other respects, the latest financial report shows that last year, Huawei’s revenue grew by less than 1% year-on-year to RMB 642.3 billion, and its net profit fell by 68.7% to a historical low of RMB 35.6 billion.

Meng Wanzhou, vice chairman and CFO of Huawei, said that the main reason for the decline in profit is the decline in overall operating profit and the increase in R&D investment, but the financial situation continues to be stable, and the net cash balance can support most of the business plans.

5.OPEC+Meeting Pronear oil priceWeekly holding gains

Crude oil prices eased slightly overnight but were still on track to close near two-week highs, with Chinese economic data supporting the oil market. At present, the market focus is turning to the OPEC+ meeting next week. However, under the Western sanctions against Russia, OPEC discipline seems to be shaken in recent weeks.

As of 19:27 Beijing time (7:27 a.m. Eastern Time), Investing.com Commodity Markets showed: up 0.71% to $74.90/barrel; up 0.43% to $78.94/barrel.

Tonight, investors can also focus on speculative positioning data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and oil rig data from Baker Hughes.

