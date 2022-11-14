© Reuters 5 major events in the financial market today: Changpeng Zhao forms a rescue fund to pay attention to the speech of the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve



Investing.com – Here are 5 big things to know about the financial markets on Monday, November 14:

Recently, the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission jointly issued the “Notice on Doing More Current Financial Support for the Stable and Healthy Development of the Real Estate Market”, which requires that all types of real estate enterprises such as state-owned and private enterprises be treated equally, and development policy banks are supported to provide “guaranteed payment”. Building” special loan.

Sheng Songcheng, a professor at China Europe International Business School and former director of the Investigation and Statistics Department of the People’s Bank of China, wrote in an article that the policy is the most powerful and the measures are the most specific. In this document, there is a special chapter for the financial services of “guaranteed property”, and the measures are very detailed and specific, and the policy still focuses on rescue projects. He also said that the introduction of the document will help prevent the continued shrinking of real estate from dragging down economic growth.

In addition, according to Xinhua News Agency, the leaders of China and the United States held a meeting on Bali Island, Indonesia.

2.Democrats win the Senate, the two parties in the US Congress may maintain a deadlock

Over the weekend, Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democratic candidate for the Nevada Senate, defeated her Republican rival Adam Laxalt with 48.7 percent of the vote to win the Nevada Senate election. So far, Democrats have won 50 Senate seats, locking in control of the Senate.

At the same time, according to China News Agency, the ownership of the House of Representatives has not yet been determined. Of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 204 are currently held by Democrats and 211 by Republicans, and 218 are needed to become the majority party. Currently, the seats that have yet to produce results are concentrated in Arizona and California.

American media analysis believes that according to the current situation, the possibility of the Republican Party winning the House of Representatives is greater than that of the Democratic Party, but the Democratic Party is not completely impossible to win. Even if Republicans win the House, the number of seats will be very limited.

3.U.S. stock futures edge lower on Fed officials’ speech

U.S. stock futures edged lower after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned the market was overreacting to October.

Christopher Waller, one of the more hawkish Fed officials, pointed out that while the Fed is likely to slow from now on, markets should not focus on the pace of tightening, but on the eventual rate.

“Until we bring inflation down, that end point is still a long way off,” he said.

Later in the day, the vice-chairman of the Federal Reserve was also due to speak.

According to the U.S. stock market quotation of Investing.com, as of 21:06 Beijing time (08:06 a.m. EST), blue-chip stocks, mainly blue-chip stocks, fell 49.9 points, or 0.15%, and fell 12.0 points, or about 0.30%. Tech-heavy stocks fell 65.6 points, or 0.56 percent.

4. FTXfallclose；Changpeng Zhao forms a rescue fund

Coinbase (NASDAQ: ) and Robinhood (NASDAQ: ) fell slightly after the U.S. operations of cryptocurrency exchange FTX formally filed for bankruptcy on Friday.

At the same time, Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, announced on social media that he intends to establish an industry recovery fund to reduce the further negative impact of FTX and help projects that have fallen into a liquidity crisis. Previously, after the FTX thunderstorm, a variety of cryptocurrencies experienced huge redemption pressure.

5.oil prices fell,OPEC to publish monthly report

Crude oil prices were lower on news that OPEC will adjust output quotas next month as some countries with spare capacity, notably Iraq, want to boost output. Iraq, Kazakhstan and Russia increased output last month, an S&P Global survey showed. In addition, OPEC will publish its monthly report today.

As of 21:06 Beijing time (08:06 a.m. EST), Investing.com’s commodity market data showed that it fell 1.27% to US$87.84 per barrel; it fell 1.08% to US$1.13 per barrel.

