Investing.com – Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, February 17:

The market originally thought that the Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point rate hike earlier this month was the end of this round of tightening cycle. However, recent strong economic data showed that inflation was more stubborn than expected, providing Fed hawks with ammunition to fight back.

The Cleveland Fed President said on Thursday (16th) that there are convincing reasons to raise interest rates by 50 basis points again. The president of the St. Louis Fed also said that support for a 50 basis point rate hike was not ruled out.

The hawkish vibe is not limited to the Fed. After the president of the European Central Bank reiterated that interest rates will be raised by 50 basis points next month, European Central Bank executive Isabel Schnabel also said that investors may have underestimated the persistence of inflation.

2.China Securities Regulatory Commission: The implementation of the comprehensive registration system cancels the issuance review committee

According to the official website of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, on the 17th, the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued the relevant system rules for the full implementation of the stock issuance registration system, which will come into effect on the date of publication. The supporting systems and rules of stock exchanges, national equity transfer companies, China Settlement, China Securities Finance, and securities industry associations were simultaneously issued and implemented.

The release and implementation of the rules for the full implementation of the registration-based system this time marks the basic finalization of the institutional arrangements for the registration-based system, and marks the extension of the registration-based system to the entire market and various public offerings of stocks.

A total of 165 institutional rules were released this time, including 57 institutional rules issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and 108 supporting institutional rules issued by stock exchanges, national equity transfer companies, and China Settlement.

The main contents include: streamlining and optimizing the issuance and listing conditions. Adhere to information disclosure as the core, and convert the issuance conditions under the approval system into information disclosure requirements as much as possible. The Issuance Review Committee of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Listed Company M&A and Restructuring Review Committee will be abolished. There will be no administrative restrictions on the price and scale of new share issuance, and mechanisms such as price inquiry, pricing, and placement with institutional investors as the main participants will be improved. Listed companies in all market segments issued shares to purchase assets to implement a unified registration system, and strengthened the interim and ex-post supervision of restructuring activities.

3.U.S. stock futures extend losses；DoorDashsoarLift

U.S. stock futures fell, extending losses from the previous session, as strong inflation data and hawkish comments from Fed officials reignited concerns about interest rates.

According to the U.S. stock quotes on Investing.com, as of 20:33 Beijing time (07:33 a.m. Eastern Time), blue-chip stocks fell 166.8 points, or 0.49%, or 27.7 points, or about 0.70%, to Technology stocks mainly fell 109.6 points, or 0.88%.

A quarter-point hike in interest rates is widely expected next month, but this week’s move was stronger than expected, suggesting the U.S. central bank may be on a longer-than-expected cycle of rate hikes.

Tonight, investors will also focus on speeches from Fed policymakers, including Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman.

Among individual stocks, DoorDash (NYSE: ) surged premarket, thanks to .

Sports betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: ) was also stronger in premarket after the company missed expectations for the fourth quarter and raised its sales guidance for 2023.

Data showed that U.K. retail sales unexpectedly rose in January, suggesting rising living costs had a weaker than expected negative impact on U.K. consumption conditions.

The month-on-month increase was 0.5%, reversing December’s 1.2% decline, according to the ONS.

Darren Morgan, head of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “Discounts help boost sales at online retailers as well as jewellers, cosmetics stores and carpet and furniture stores.”

However, a single data is difficult to describe the complete path, and the road ahead for the UK economy is still bumpy.

5.Crude oil falls on concerns U.S. economy hit by high interest rates

Crude oil prices fell on concerns that rising interest rates will drag on a U.S. recession.

In addition, the surge to a six-week high means dollar-denominated oil has become more expensive for buyers holding non-U.S. currencies.

As of 20:33 Beijing time (7:33 a.m. Eastern Time), Investing.com Commodity Markets showed that: it fell 3.49% to $75.76/barrel; it fell 3.31% to $82.32/barrel.

(15-minute trend chart of US WTI crude oil futures price)

European prices, however, fell to their lowest level in 17 months, down more than 80% from their peak in August.

According to reports, the European Commission will discuss the need to extend voluntary measures to cut natural gas demand beyond March.

ING believes that Europe still needs to curb demand this year to ensure market balance, but it may not restrict demand so strictly after March.

