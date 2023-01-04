© Reuters 5 major events in today’s financial market: Federal Reserve meeting minutes attract much attention, oil prices fall below $80



Investing.com – Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the financial markets on Wednesday, January 4:

1.fed meetingMinutes hand in handJOLTjob vacancies andISMmanufacturingPMI strikes

The United States will announce a number of important information today. The United States will release and data later, and Beijing time at 03:00 the next morning.

Investors will need to pay close attention to the minutes of the meeting for clues on whether Fed officials will further reduce interest rate hikes and when to stop raising interest rates. Meanwhile, JOLT job vacancies and ISM manufacturing PMI are expected to help investors assess the economic situation and the impact of inflation.

2.United StatesHouse of RepresentativesSpeaker Dystocia

According to Xinhua News Agency, the 118th Congress of the United States opened on the 3rd, and the election of the speaker of the House of Representatives on that day was still “difficult” after three rounds of voting. This is the first time in a century that the election of the speaker of the US House of Representatives failed to produce a candidate in the first round of elections, leading to a political deadlock in the House of Representatives.

Despite the Republican majority in the House, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed to secure more than half of the votes needed to be elected speaker in each of three ballots, as divisions within the party struggled to bridge. The House of Representatives is currently in a political deadlock due to the undecided speaker, with the new Congress members unable to take office. The House of Representatives will hold another election for the speaker on the 4th.

3.U.S. stock futures rise slightly, but lack momentum

U.S. stock index futures rose slightly, but the momentum was weak. Whether they can maintain the upward trend still depends on the performance of the Fed meeting minutes and economic data.

Investing.com’s U.S. stock quotes show that as of 21:04 Beijing time (08:04 a.m. Eastern Time), blue-chip stocks rose 84.1 points, or 0.26%, and rose 13.6 points, or about 0.35%, to Technology stocks mainly rose 60.3 points, or 0.55%.

Among individual stocks, Rivian (NASDAQ: ) fell 1.10% before the market. Following Tesla (NASDAQ: ), Rivian also failed to meet its fourth-quarter delivery target.

4.Good regulatory news boosts Chinese assets

Hong Kong closed up more than 3% today, hitting a new five-month high, led by technology stocks, of which Alibaba (HK: ) Hong Kong stocks soared 8.7%, rising more than 6% before the market.

Earlier, the Chongqing Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau announced that it agreed to increase the registered capital of Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co., Ltd. (“Ant Consumer Finance”) from 8 billion yuan to 18.5 billion yuan; Sunny Optical Co., Ltd. and Transfar Zhilian Co., Ltd. invested in Ant Financial. So far, the shareholders of Ant Consumer Finance have become 12, Ant Group still holds 50% of the shares, and Hangjin Digital Technology holds 10% of the shares, making it the second largest shareholder.

Analysts believe that this is a signal of the completion of regulatory rectification.

5.Oil prices fall to two-week lows,focus onAPIinventory data

Crude oil prices fell to two-week lows on concerns over the outlook for the global economy, while last week’s storms exacerbated a glut in the United States.

As of 21:04 Beijing time (08:04 a.m. Eastern Time), Investing.com Commodity Markets showed that: it fell 3% to $74.62/barrel; it fell 3.06% to $79.59/barrel.

Later, investors also need to pay attention to the release of U.S. inventory data, which may have a greater impact on inventories given the storm in the U.S. last week.

Meanwhile, it stabilized after hitting an 11-month low, though world demand for U.S. natural gas is likely to remain high. There are reports that a Japanese utility is in talks to buy US natural gas producer Rockcliff Energy for $4 billion.

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App]

recommended reading

Compiler: Liu Chuan