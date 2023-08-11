5 Major Events in Today’s Financial Market: Focus on PPI Release in the United States

Title: Financial Market Update: U.S. Inflation Data and Major Developments

Subtitle: News Corporation, Purdue Pharma, UBS, and Crude Oil Prices also featured

Date: August 11, 2023

Investing.com – Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, August 11.

1. The U.S. stock futures market consolidated in a tight range, PPI soon to be announced

U.S. stock index futures remained relatively stable as traders digested weaker-than-expected U.S. CPI data and awaited the release of the monthly producer price index (PPI). The PPI is expected to shed further light on inflation trends. Economists anticipate an acceleration in both annual and monthly rates, with the core excluding food and energy seeing slight changes.

2. News Corporation to apply artificial Intelligence (AI) technology

News Corp, the owner of media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal and The Sunday Times, reported a 10% decline in the most recent quarter, resulting in a loss. However, their Dow Jones unit recorded a quarterly operating profit of $132 million, its highest performance since joining News Corporation. CEO Robert Thomson shared the company’s strategy involving generative artificial intelligence, emphasizing its potential to create new revenue streams and cut costs.

3. U.S. Supreme Court halts Purdue opioid settlement case

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily suspended Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy proceedings. This decision raises uncertainties over whether the Sackler family, the actual controller of Purdue Pharma, can be shielded from future lawsuits related to the opioid abuse problem in the United States. The lower court-approved settlement, which involved a $6 billion payment to victims, is being challenged by the U.S. Department of Justice.

4. UBS announced Swiss government guarantee no longer required for Credit Suisse takeover

UBS has announced that it no longer needs a 9 billion Swiss franc guarantee from the Swiss government for its acquisition of Credit Suisse. Following a comprehensive assessment of Credit Suisse’s non-core assets, UBS concluded that there is no longer a need for liquidity support measures. Credit Suisse has also fully repaid the emergency loan provided by the Swiss government.

5. Crude oil prices remain steady

Oil prices traded flat on Friday amid various market factors, including U.S. inflation data, concerns over China‘s economic recovery, and OPEC’s optimistic demand forecast. The recent U.S. consumer price index (CPI) release resulted in a stronger dollar, which added pressure to crude oil markets. Despite concerns, OPEC maintained its positive outlook on oil demand for both 2021 and 2024.

In summary, today’s financial market developments are primarily centered around the upcoming PPI announcement in the U.S., News Corporation’s AI strategy, the legal battle surrounding Purdue Pharma, UBS’s Credit Suisse takeover, and the stability of crude oil prices. Investors will be closely monitoring these events to gauge the market’s trajectory.

