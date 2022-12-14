© Reuters 5 Big Events in Financial Markets Today: The Fed May Open the Door for a Dovish Turn



Investing.com – Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the financial markets on Wednesday, December 14:

1.The results of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting are coming, which may open the door for doves to turn

The interest rate decision will be announced later, and the rate increase of 50 basis points to 4.5% is already a certainty, so the key variable will be Fed Chairman Powell (Jerome Powell) and the Fed’s forecast of the economy and the path of future interest rate hikes.

Currently, the market is convinced that the Fed will slow down the pace of tightening, which has also fallen by 75 basis points from its October high.

However, it is not clear how much the peak rate will be, but it seems to have peaked and has fallen for five consecutive months.

2.China no longer publishes data on asymptomatic infections;expandBigInsideneedwarslightlyregulationDrawoutliningwantsendcloth

According to the official website of the National Health and Medical Commission of China on December 14th: At present, nucleic acid testing implements the strategy of voluntary inspection. From December 14, 2022), the data of asymptomatic infections will no longer be published.

At the same time, China recently issued the “Strategic Planning Outline for Expanding Domestic Demand (2022-2035)”. The “Outline” pointed out that looking forward to 2035, the long-term goals of implementing the strategy of expanding domestic demand include: the basic realization of new industrialization, informatization, urbanization, and agricultural modernization, major breakthroughs in key core technologies; the realization of equalization of basic public services, and the gap between urban and rural development The gap between the city and the living standards of residents has been significantly narrowed; the high-standard market system has become more complete, and the modern circulation system has been fully established.

In addition, according to the Securities Times, the CSI All-Bond Index, which comprehensively reflects the inter-bank bond market and the bond market of the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, hit a new low in nearly four months, the position before August 15. Since November, the bond market has continued to fall, and there is still no sign of stabilization.

3.U.S. stock futures edge lower

U.S. stock futures fell slightly as the market awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting later in the day. Yesterday, the market’s response to the unexpected cooling of the CPI was first hot and then cold, showing that uncertainty still exists.

Investing.com’s U.S. stock quotes show that as of 21:15 Beijing time (9:15 a.m. Eastern Time), blue-chip stocks fell 37 points, or 0.11%, down 7.8 points, or about 0.20%, to Technology stocks mainly fell 27.1 points, or 0.23%.

In terms of individual stocks, it is reported that Apple (NASDAQ: ) may allow third-party app stores to launch in Europe, and if this measure is expanded to other regions, it may affect Apple’s revenue.

4.The world‘s largest cryptocurrency exchangeBinanceresume extractionUSD Coin

Binance resumed the withdrawal as promised, and the business returned to the so-called normal loading by founder Zhao Changpeng. Meanwhile, a test of the $18,000 level.

Concerns over Binance linger after the Reserve Proof failed to convince the market last week. At the same time, the news that the United States has been investigating Binance for a long time also hit the market’s trust in Binance.

5.Rise in oil prices, concernEIAlibrarylivedata

Crude oil prices rose after the International Energy Agency said the market could be tight next year and the risk of a rebound in Chinese demand remains very real. The agency sees demand rising by 2.3 million bpd this year and another 1.7 million bpd in 2023. The IEA also confirmed that OPEC production fell by about 500,000 bpd in November. During the day, the focus will be on inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Investing.com’s commodity market shows: up 0.77% to $75.98/barrel; up 0.69% to $81.26/barrel.

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App]

recommendread

Compiler: Liu Chuan