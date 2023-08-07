5 Major Events in Today’s Financial Market: U.S. Inflation May Accelerate, KKR and PLTR to Announce Earnings

U.S. Stock Futures Edge Up as Focus Shifts to Inflation Data

U.S. stock futures rose in premarket trading on Monday as investors awaited the release of monthly inflation data later in the week. The data is expected to provide insights into the future policy decisions of the Federal Reserve.

Last week, Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower, with the benchmark indices and technology-heavy stocks experiencing their longest losing streak since May. Weaker-than-expected July data, including Apple’s hardware sales, weighed on investor sentiment.

The focus of this week’s economic events is the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July. Economists predict that U.S. inflation will accelerate for the first time since June 2022, complicating the narrative of slower price growth in the world‘s largest economy. The CPI is expected to accelerate to an annual rate of 3.3% in July, up from 3.0% in the previous month. The core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, is expected to remain unchanged at 0.2%.

Federal Reserve officials have emphasized that future policy decisions will depend on the data, indicating that they will closely monitor the inflation numbers. While the Fed’s goal is to bring inflation down to 2%, tightening measures implemented since last summer have helped keep prices in check. However, policymakers have indicated their willingness to raise rates further if inflation shows signs of rising again.

Earnings Season Continues: KKR, PLTR, and Paramount Global to Announce Results

Today, asset management giant KKR, data analytics company Palantir, and entertainment company Paramount Global are set to report their latest quarterly earnings. This marks the end of the second-quarter earnings season, with more than 84% of S&P 500 companies having already reported their earnings. Three-quarters of these companies have beaten Wall Street expectations, according to FactSet.

Investors will also be anticipating the earnings release from Disney later this week. The focus will be on CEO Bob Iger’s efforts to revive Disney’s film and television business, particularly after the disappointing performance of recent releases “Elemental” and “Haunted Mansion.” Reports have also surfaced that Iger has hired two former lieutenants to explore strategic options for ESPN, Disney’s high-profile sports network.

“Barbie” Hits the Box Office Milestone

“Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, has surpassed $1 billion in global box office receipts just 17 days after its debut. Distributor Warner Bros. Discovery reported that the movie had grossed $459.4 million in North America and $572.1 million overseas. Gerwig becomes the first woman to direct a movie that grossed over $1 billion on her own. Warner Bros. noted that the film’s box-office success exceeded even their most optimistic forecasts. “Barbie” is the sixth film since the start of the pandemic to exceed $1 billion in box office earnings.

Oil Prices Hover Near Four-Month Highs

Oil prices fell slightly but remained near levels not seen since mid-April. The announcement by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world‘s top oil producers, to extend output cuts for a month to tighten global markets has been influencing the prices. In addition to monitoring production cuts, investors will also focus on Chinese economic data and details of economic stimulus policies throughout the week.

As of Monday morning, the price of U.S. crude oil fell 1% to $81.96 per barrel, while Brent crude dropped 0.99% to $85.39 per barrel. Last week, both U.S. oil and Brent crude experienced their sixth consecutive week of gains, the longest winning streak since December 2021 to January 2022.

