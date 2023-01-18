© Reuters. 5 major events in today’s financial market: U.S. retail sales, PPI hit, focus on the impact of the Fed’s decision



Investing.com – Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the financial markets on Wednesday, January 18:

1.retailpinsale,PPIIncoming, pay attention to the data pairbeautifulthe fedimpact of decision

The U.S. will release data for December later, which is expected to provide clues about changes in U.S. consumption capacity amid a slowing economy. Analysts expect retail sales to fall 0.8% on month.

In addition, the United States will also announce the leading indicator of CPI, which is expected to fall by 0.1% month-on-month. If the forecast is correct, the PPI will hit an 18-month low, reinforcing expectations for a decline in inflation.

2.‘Steering’ is not in the BOJ’s dictionary

As expected, it kept interest rates unchanged, but did not further expand the target range of JGB yields, surprising markets betting that Japan will give up control of the yield curve. Affected by this, China‘s speculative positions were quickly liquidated, and the yen fell sharply, falling by 2% against the dollar at one point.

The Bank of Japan, which has already spent more than $260 billion in December to drive down yields, now holds half of all Japanese government bonds.

3.U.S. stock futures edge up

US stock index futures rose slightly, but investors still need to pay attention to retail sales and other economic data.

According to the U.S. stock quotes on Investing.com, as of 21:02 Beijing time (9:02 a.m. Eastern Time), blue-chip stocks rose 59.3 points, or 0.18%, and rose 13.4 points, or about 0.34%. Technology stocks mainly rose 46.3 points, or 0.40%.

On the individual stock front, Charles Schwab (NYSE: ), Prologis (NYSE: ), PNC Financial (NYSE: ) and JB Hunt (NASDAQ: ) are due to report earnings.

4.Britaincountrycentral bankThe pressure to raise interest rates increased sharply,CPIstill going strong

Testing a seven-month high after Britain held firm above 10 percent in December, adding to the Bank of England’s .

The CPI came in at 10.5%, driven by strong increases in food and service prices. Previous retail data also showed that consumption remained strong despite rising living costs.

It also strengthened despite news that several top ECB leaders are planning to slow down after its next meeting in February. However, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau warned that the guidance for a 50 basis point hike in February had not changed.

5.oil pricecreatesix-week high,IEA expects supply to exceed demand this year

Crude oil prices rose to their highest in more than a month after the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that the global balance of supply and demand would see major swings this year due to a pick-up in Chinese demand.

The International Energy Agency predicts that despite a record high in global oil supply and a surplus of about 1 million barrels per day in the first quarter of this year, it will reverse into a supply deficit of 1.6 million barrels per day in the third quarter, and the supply gap will be 1.6 million barrels per day by the end of the year. expanded to 2.4 million barrels per day.

As of 21:03 Beijing time (08:03 a.m. Eastern Time), Investing.com’s commodity prices showed: up 1.98% to $82.04/barrel; up 1.36% to $87.29/barrel.

