© Reuters. 5 major events in the financial market today: Will the Fed raise interest rates? British inflation issued a warning!



Investing.com – Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the financial markets on Wednesday, March 22:

1.The Fed is about to announce its interest rate decision.BritaincountryPassswellingissue a warning

The Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision tonight to decide whether to continue. At the same time, the previous aggressive interest rate hikes have had a negative impact and ignited worries in the financial system.

Market rates suggest the Fed is most likely to raise by only 25bps to 4.75%-5.0% following the collapse of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:), Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

However, data from the UK provided people that inflation remains stubborn. Data showed record food prices would be pushed back to 10.4 percent, increasing the chances of another rate hike at Thursday’s meeting.

2.yeahLun speaksbacksilverRising stocks

Pressure on U.S. banks appears to be easing, at least temporarily, thanks to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s promise of more government help if needed, giving the Fed more room to tighten.

Regional bank stocks, including First Republic Bank (NYSE: ), rose sharply on Tuesday (21) due to Yellen’s speech, after their stock prices tumbled and suffered deposit outflows.

Meanwhile, it has risen 50 basis points from lows earlier in the week, suggesting that expectations for an early shift to easing by the Fed have faded.

3.U.S. stock futures consolidate

On Tuesday, it returned to levels last seen in late February, before the banking crisis erupted. However, before today’s market, the US stock index futures consolidated, and investors waited for the Fed’s interest rate decision.

According to the U.S. stock quotes on Investing.com, as of 19:35 Beijing time (7:35 a.m. Eastern Time), blue-chip stocks rose 27.4 points, or 0.08%, and rose 1.2 points, or about 0.03%. Technology stocks mainly fell 13.8 points, or 0.11%.

In terms of individual stocks, Nike (NYSE: ) fell 0.71%. The financial report showed that the company’s profit in the fourth quarter of last year fell by 11% because it cleared inventory through price cuts.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: ) is also expected to receive high attention after Google announced the official opening of its AI Bard public beta.

Boeing (NYSE: ) is reported to have secured an order for the Japan Airlines ( TYO: ) 737 MAX.

4.Tencent’s revenue returns to positive growth

After the Hong Kong stock market today, Tencent announced last year’s full-year and fourth-quarter financial results. Among them, revenue in the fourth quarter increased by 1% year-on-year and 3% quarter-on-quarter to 144.95 billion yuan, basically in line with the expected 144.5 billion yuan, and it was the first time since the second quarter of last year to achieve positive year-on-year growth.

At the same time, according to non-international financial reporting standards, the adjusted net profit was 29.71 billion yuan, a month-on-month decrease of 18%. Although it was lower than the market expectation of 30.84 billion yuan, it increased by 19% year-on-year, which was the first recovery since Q3 in 2021. Double-digit growth.

In addition, the time spent by users of Tencent’s WeChat video account exceeds that of Moments, which is three times that of last year. In the fourth quarter, the online advertising business increased by 15% to 24.7 billion yuan, exceeding market expectations of 22.07 billion yuan.

It is worth noting that, according to media calculations, Tencent’s financial technology and enterprise service revenue has accounted for more than 30% of total revenue for seven consecutive quarters, and it has firmly established itself as Tencent’s largest source of revenue.

5.oil price reversebombweak，beautifultreasurydeposit increasecurb long positions

The recovery in crude oil prices was muted after industry data showed another build in U.S. stockpiles, a reminder of weak global demand.

Data showed that U.S. inventories unexpectedly rose by 3.26 million barrels last week, while the market had expected a decline of 1 million barrels. Later, investors will also need to pay attention to the release of official inventory data.

As of 19:35 Beijing time (7:35 a.m. Eastern Time), Investing.com Commodity Markets showed that: it fell 0.16% to $69.56/barrel; it fell 0.15% to $75.22/barrel.

【This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App】

recommended readingread

Compiler: Liu Chuan