5 million are underpaid in the Italy of poor work

5 million are underpaid in the Italy of poor work

ROMA — If the minimum wage of 9 euros became mandatory by law, 3.6 million annual wages would rise on average by 804 euros each. The overall increase in wage bills, calculates Istat, would be 2.8 billion. The figure, indicated by the Institute in the text of the hearing on the minimum wage, explains much more than many arguments the reasons for the Meloni government’s strenuous opposition to the law developed by the opposition parties, and which the majority scuttled on Friday with an amendment “suppressive”.

