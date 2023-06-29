5 questions & answers about the joint rental agreement (+ extra tip)

Bild: Shutterstock

Right bunny

Whether you live in a shared flat, in a partnership or in marriage: as a rule, the landlord expects both parties to sign the rental agreement. This poses numerous difficulties in the event that one separates again. But important questions also arise during the period of living together.

What happens if my flatmates don’t pay the rent on time?

The reason why the landlord insists that both parties sign the rental agreement when there are several tenants is that both parties are jointly and severally liable for the rent. So if someone doesn’t pay, the other has to bear the costs for this. However, he can demand the money back from his roommate. The landlord can therefore choose from whom they receive the rent. Even if a co-tenant moves out, she still owes the rent, since a joint lease can only be terminated together.

Content partnership with YLEX

This blog is a content partnership with the Swiss legal service provider YLEX.

The lawyers at YLEX offer competent legal advice and legal support for private individuals and companies – in the walk-in stores in Zurich, Bern, St. Gallen and Winterthur as well as by telephone, video call or online at ylex.ch.

This is not paid content.

We live together in a partnership in an apartment, now we want to separate and both want to stay in the apartment, who decides?

Basically, in the event of a separation, it can be assumed that both parties will move out. In the case of a joint rental agreement, both parties must terminate the contract together. Whether the landlord will enter into a new contract with one of the parties remains to be seen and there is no entitlement to it. In a marriage, the home is usually assigned by the court to the party who lives with or has custody of the children.

We live in a shared apartment and cannot agree on who should leave the apartment.

If there is no agreement as to who should move out, or if one party refuses to agree to the termination, the internal relationship should be aimed at dissolving the shared flat. This usually runs beyond the rules of ordinary society. Longer notice periods apply here and the resolution is rather complicated.

We got married and are looking for an apartment together. Do we both have to sign the rental agreement so that everyone is covered? Is there a difference in cohabitation?

In the case of spouses, this is the matrimonial home that can be assigned to a spouse in the event of a divorce, without this being the tenant on the contract. In the case of cohabitation, the apartment remains with the person who is noted as the tenant on the contract.

We are not married, we are on the rental agreement together, we separate and our partner moves out. Do I have the right to stay in the apartment and can the landlord demand that an increased deposit be paid or even a higher rent be claimed?

Only if the landlord makes a new lease with you. After the joint termination, both parties must leave the apartment. The rules on the marital home do not apply to unmarried couples. This means that you have to leave the apartment even if you have children. If the landlord makes a new contract with the remaining tenant, they can assert their claims (security/deposit). With a new lease, the landlord even has the right to set a new initial rent.

Extratipp:

If a couple or a shared apartment moves into a shared apartment, it makes sense to agree in advance who will keep the apartment in the event of separation. After that, it is possible to find a solution with the landlord so that only one person is contractually bound as a tenant. A corresponding sublease agreement is drawn up with the roommate.

17 examples of bad roommates

1 / 19

17 examples of bad roommates

12 roommate types that you are guaranteed to know too

Video: watson

You might also be interested in:

A new study shows that the world‘s billionaires have recently lost massive amounts of wealth – a development that only happened after the financial crisis.

The management consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on Tuesday presented a new study. It shows: For the first time in more than a decade, global financial assets have fallen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

