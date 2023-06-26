5 reasons why employees change jobs

Randstad study on employer branding

In times of a shortage of skilled workers, it is particularly important for companies in Germany to retain their employees – nevertheless, a third of employees have changed jobs or are planning to do so. The current Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) shows why employees are turning their backs on their employers – and what they have to do to remain attractive to their employees.

Eschborn, June 2023 – 13 percent of German employees have left their employer in the past six months – and another 18 percent plan to do so in the next six months. This was the result of a recent survey as part of the Randstad Employer Brand Research study, which was conducted among more than 3,800 employees at the beginning of the year.

These are the 5 most common reasons for changing jobs:

1st place Better remuneration

2nd place Improvement of work-life balance

3rd place Get a better offer

4th place Lack of further development opportunities

5th place Long commute times

Almost every second person would quit because of better pay

The most important factor in the decision to leave the employer is dissatisfaction with pay: 41 percent of those surveyed would leave their job to increase their salary. “In particular, the rising cost of living is helping employees pay more attention to adequate remuneration for their work in order to be able to compensate for inflation-related additional expenses,” says Eva Maria Sieland, Director Permanent Placement at Randstad Germany. Another Randstad study, the Randstad Arbeitsbarometer 2023, also shows that employees would like their employer to support them in coping with the increased financial burdens – for example through unscheduled salary increases (35 percent of those surveyed), one-off payments (32.7 percent) or monthly allowances (34 percent). “When employees feel that their employer is not doing enough to support them in challenging times, many of them consider a change.” Another factor that often influences salary is the career ladder: 23 percent of those surveyed would say so REBR will quit if their employer offers limited advancement and development opportunities.

Work-life balance is becoming more important when choosing a job

But not only the numbers on the pay slip are an important factor for employees to look for new employers. 31 percent of respondents to Randstad Employer Brand Research said they would change jobs to improve their work-life balance. The possibility of being able to work more flexibly is particularly important for women: 24 percent of employees would leave their employer if they did not have sufficiently flexible working conditions. In contrast, flexibility only plays a major role in their decision to change jobs for 19 percent of the male respondents. “Women still carry the greater part of the care work in the family and therefore attach great importance to having a say in the place and time of work,” explains Eva Maria Sieland. “But men also need more and more time to reconcile work, family or their need for regeneration. In order to retain qualified employees, companies must take these needs seriously and consider how they can adapt their working conditions. And not just for workers with office jobs.”

Another aspect that fits in with this, which the respondents to Randstad Employer Brand Research mention: 23 percent would quit because of long commute times. Around a quarter of all respondents stated that they would switch because of a generally better offer. The study did not ask in detail which factors this statement contains.

About the Randstad Employer Brand Research study

Which companies do we want to work for – and why? That is what the study finds out Randstad Employer Brand Research, which is carried out by independent well-known institutes in 32 countries worldwide. The focus is on three elements: the level of awareness and attractiveness of the companies surveyed and the individual key factors that make an attractive employer. In Germany, 3,842 employees and job seekers aged between 18 and 64 were surveyed in online interviews at the beginning of 2023.

