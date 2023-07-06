5 reasons why investors should prepare for stock losses

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Goldman Sachs believes investors should take advantage of the recent rally in stocks and prepare for losses by buying insurance.

In the bank’s view, the narrow lead in mega-cap technology stocks means downside risk is elevated.

These are the five reasons Goldman Sachs says now is the right time to hedge your portfolio.

Since the S&P 500 bottomed in mid-October, shares have rallied, rising more than 25 percent. The Investment Bank Goldman Sachs believes, however, that now is a good time for investors to hedge their portfolio against future losses.

The bank recommended investors prepare for a sell-off of up to 20 percent over the next few months due to a possible recession.

“Some portfolio managers expect a recession to start within the next year, a view that is in line with most economic forecasters. In that scenario, the index could fall 23 percent to 3,400,” Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin said in a June 20 note.

With the stock market rallying sharply, coupled with a possible recession within the next year, Kostin gave five reasons why investors should buy portfolio insurance now.

1. “Downward protection is attractively priced”.

“While investors were well protected from March to May, in late May they started paying higher prices for single stock calls, and from June 2nd buyers of index calls started to come in. We believe that these measures of put and call skewness are contraindications to future market direction and they clearly show that investors have been buying upside asymmetry in stocks and indices. With investors already positioned bullishly, the market may find it more difficult to recover from here.”

2. The small market recovery indicates an increased price correction risk.

“In the past, sharp declines in market breadth were usually associated with large price corrections in the months that followed. One of our market breadth indicators compares the distance from the composite index’s 52-week high to the median. The breadth of the market for this indicator has narrowed more recently than it has since the tech bubble.”

3. Valuations are high in both absolute and relative terms.

“The S&P 500 is trading at an NTM P/E of 19, which is the 88th percentile since 1976. Historically, when the index has traded at this level or higher, the S&P 500 has experienced an average decline of 14 percent over the following 12 months, compared to a decline of five in a typical 12-month period.”

4. Stocks are already rating an optimistic outlook.

“Our economists expect average US GDP growth of 1.0% in H2 2023. However, judging by the performance of cyclical stocks versus defensive stocks, the stock market implies economic growth of around 2%.”

5. Positioning is no longer a tailwind for stocks.

“Throughout 2023, investors have increased their exposure to equities. Hedge funds increased their net leverage, mutual funds reduced their cash balances, and foreign investors were net buyers of stocks. Most recently, the SI hit a 114-week high of 1.2, suggesting that light positioning may no longer be a tailwind for the stock market. There are many reasonable alternatives to equities today, suggesting that fund inflows are unlikely to be a tailwind for equities this year.”

Kostin’s view on investor sentiment and positioning was echoed by market veteran Ed Yardeni on Wednesday, who cautioned in a note that there could be “too many bulls”.

“The bull/bear ratio compiled by Investors Intelligence rose to 3.00 for the week of July 4th from 2.69 the previous week. That’s the highest reading since the March 23, 2020 to January 3, 2022 bull market,” he said. “High bull sentiment can be a red flag.”

