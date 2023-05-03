Home » 5 rhetoric tricks from politics – this is how Karl Lauterbach argues
5 rhetoric tricks from politics – this is how Karl Lauterbach argues

by admin
5 rhetoric tricks from politics – this is how Karl Lauterbach argues

At Markus Lanz on April 27, Karl Lauterbach made it clear what he thought of being verbally cornered during a cannabis discussion. Regarding the criticism of giving people between 18 and 25 legal access to cannabis, the minister said: “I could say all this to a lesser extent about alcohol.”
Lanz: “But alcohol, that’s not an argument, Mr. Lauterbach. Sorry.”
Lauterbach: “Yes, but I still want it-“
Lanz interrupts: “Just because everyone is drinking doesn’t mean everyone has to smoke pot, right? So, that’s not an issue.”
Lauterbach: “Before I bring up the argument at all, it has already been said: There is no argument here. (…) Rhetorically speaking, that is an underperformance. (…) Alcohol is always a cell poison. If I argue like this, then I can also say: If alcohol is a cell poison, why is it allowed at all?(…)”
Lanz: “Yes, that’s also a good question.”
Lauterbach: “And if it’s a good question, then it was also a good argument.”

Zackboom. on top. With a wink, but firmly in the matter.

