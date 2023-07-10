5 techniques to save money while traveling, according to financial planner

The author, Anna N’Jie-Konte. Courtesy of Anna N’Jie-Konte

I’ve traveled to 16 countries so far, but I’ve never had to spend irresponsibly to travel that much.

The first step to traveling on a budget is to do your research – don’t just estimate how much you’ll need.

You can earn rewards with a travel credit card by sticking with a preferred airline and hotel provider.

Traveling and getting to know new cultures are some of my favorite things that broaden my horizons. Every time I have the opportunity to visit a new country, I learn something about myself and gain new perspectives on life. I recently counted how many countries I’ve been to – I’m at 16 and still counting.

As a financial planner, travel is typically one of the top five expense items I see when reviewing a client’s budget. Generally, however, I see people spending money imprudently or reaching into their only “savings pot” with every new trip. My goal is to bring you one of the best systems for travel I’ve found – including a system I rarely see in others.

1. Research prices in advance

This step is the most often skipped step, but is paramount to financial success. Sit down at the beginning of the year and plan your yearly priorities, travel and projected travel expenses. Take this opportunity to dream first, then test your budget. It’s not the right time for estimates.

Most flights can be searched and booked within a year of the expected travel date. You can always research the cost of hotels and short-term rentals in your destination city to get a feel for possible accommodation types and costs. Also research rental cars or tours that you would like to do locally.

This may sound like a lot of work, but if you don’t, your travel budget will quickly balloon and what should be a very pleasant experience becomes a stressor. When you’re done with that yearly exercise in budgeting, you can think of ways to pay for it!

2. Get a travel credit card

There is a lot of debate about credit card hacking and choosing the best credit card for travel rewards. In my opinion, most people spend too much time chasing one-time signup rewards. Instead, I believe that choosing a card consciously and using it consistently is the best way to gain benefits. If you travel extensively, consider a credit card that offers travel rewards.

Personally, I use my Travel Rewards credit card for my day-to-day expenses year-round. So I can collect a lot of points to book flights and hotels or to do general shopping. I am planning to travel to Paris with my mum next year and will use the points I have accumulated over the past two years to pay for four tickets in full.

Many travel-related cards also include complimentary lounge access, which can be very expensive if purchased separately. I like to use the lounges when I’m out with the family. The kids eat a lot and free food is a big plus!

3. Earn rewards for hotel bookings

My husband and I travel a lot every year for business and pleasure. We book all of our business and personal travel through a booking account that allows us to accumulate free nights over time. I currently have five free nights, which I will also use in my mother’s hotel room for the duration of our trip.

4. Find your preferred airline to maximize rewards

When planning a trip, it’s important to consider which airports you usually fly from and which airlines fly to those airports. For our frequent travels we have focused on Delta and Southwest Airlines as our main carriers. We try to book with these airlines as much as possible to improve our status and have a better flying experience.

In our case, we have priority boarding, free checked baggage and the possibility of a free upgrade to Premium Economy or First Class. This is because we intentionally booked with two airlines that fly to our local airports. I would say that’s a good deal!

5. Uses a personal savings account for travel

What most people don’t do, but definitely should, is use their own account for travel! Once you’ve estimated how many trips you’ll be taking, how much they’ll cost, and roughly how much can be covered by credit cards or other rewards programs, it’s important to set aside some money each month to cover any shortfalls. Costs such as taxi rides, al fresco dining, excursions, sightseeing, shopping and museum admissions are often overlooked.

Your travel funds should be in a separate account to ensure you don’t siphon off your nest egg on a Bahamas cruise.

When setting up this system, keep in mind the timeframe you plan to travel with. If your trip is six months from now, take the approximate total amount you expect to spend and divide by six. Set up automatic monthly transfers to this account to ensure you don’t fall short of your goal.

If you set it up properly, this system can save you money on your travels while enhancing your overall experience.

Read the original English article here.

