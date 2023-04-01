In an attempt to keep up with the advertising budgets of the market leaders, small and medium-sized companies are often lost. In order to compensate for this shortcoming, it is recommended not to neglect online marketing. This article shows how the implementation of 5 tips can significantly improve the potential of customer acquisition on the Internet.

Social media is the cornerstone of online marketing

Social media are becoming increasingly important in everyday life. Instead of searching, people are increasingly finding out about companies using the search function on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. If you don’t have your own profile on these platforms, ratings from other users appear first. This can be both positive and negative feedback. Based on the existing profiles, the companies themselves determine what first impression is made when searching on social media.

When it comes to online marketing via social media, it is also very important not to forget the interaction with users and followers. Inquiries or comments should be answered as soon as possible so that potential customers don’t have to wait.

The homepage must be on the top hits in the search queries

In addition to the social media profiles, another must is the creation of a homepage for the company. This step drives traffic to the webpages that comes from queries from search engines. In order for the number of these visitors to be as large as possible, it is important to appear high in the hits of these search engines such as Google. This goal is achieved through SEO-friendly text content on the homepage. Entrepreneurs to whom terms such as keyword or search engine optimization mean nothing should secure the support of experienced copywriters or SEO agencies. Professionally created texts combine helpful content with terms that improve placement in search queries.

Blog posts add more information to the home page

The easiest way to fill a website with content and still not lose clarity is with a Blog. Businesses have the ability to use blog posts like ads without making those ads overly obvious. Blogs give small and medium-sized businesses the opportunity to present new products and services as well as individual employees.

A blog can help you learn more about a company without having to do your own research. This point also pays off when looking for new employees. Applicants very often look at the blog posts to get a first impression of a potential employer. If there is a severe shortage of skilled workers in your own region, this form of online marketing can be useful in two ways.

Stay in touch with potential customers

Both homepages and profiles in social media should promote exchanges between companies and visitors to these advertising platforms. From options to leave feedback to sweepstakes, there are several options to convince visitors not to just give the company a single visit online.

Another way to increase traffic is through newsletters. These notifications are sent via email and can be read on mobile devices such as cell phones or tablets. For this purpose, the homepage should also be optimized for mobile calls. The size of the display does not determine whether the content is easy to find or not.

Observe trends and use analysis tools

Online marketing has undergone rapid change in the past five years alone. This includes new trends such as advertising via social media as well as the use of analysis tools. With the help of this software, the traffic on the homepage can be evaluated according to region or other relevant details. With these tools, users are able to tailor the advertising-relevant content to the desired target group more and more precisely. In this process, it is important to stay on the ball in order to turn the number of new customers into a constant flow and not a single wave.