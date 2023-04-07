Starting a business from home has never been easier. Peter Cade/Getty Images

Many people want to start a business to earn extra income and cover the increased costs. In addition, they want to work from home to keep start-up costs low. From freelancing to content creation, here are the easiest businesses you can start from home.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



And these are the business ideas:

Morsa Images/Getty Images

Now is the time to start a business from home.

business or work part-time to earn extra income to cover increased costs or replace lost jobs. Additionally, they want to run these ventures from the comfort of their own home to help offset other commitments or keep start-up costs down. However, due to the sometimes lonely, stressful and uncertain nature of being a founder, it’s crucial to focus on mental health, productivity and goals when building a new business, the work-from-home founders told Insider . For example, having a dedicated workspace can help achieve some separation between work and home, according to one entrepreneur. Joining virtual or in-person founding groups can provide much-needed support, while maintaining a regular schedule keeps you on task, according to another. From harnessing the social media craze with user-generated content to finding business-to-business clients through freelancing, here are five of the easiest businesses to start from home, and founders’ advice on how is the best way to master life as a long-distance entrepreneur. “> External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . See also Wall Street: Nasdaq oriented to close worst week since June. Futures down, FedEx shock Change privacy settings

Courtesy of Lauren Labeled

User Generated Content

Business Insider. Since they can do all administrative work from their computers and outsource most of the content creation, they don’t need any additional equipment or studio space. The two added that finding the right co-founder or collaborator is crucial for remote entrepreneurs as they don’t have an office environment in which to share ideas or brainstorm. “> External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

Courtesy Stoyanov Ojeda

Advice

business owners, most of whom are Latino women, she says. She runs her business from home and works mostly virtually, either in classes or in one-to-one sessions via video. After finding success with one-off conversations, Stoyanov Ojeda expanded her services to include recurring monthly or weekly sessions with clients, which is her most popular offering today. She has also written a book and performs as a speaker. Diversifying her services has helped her grow her business, she says. See also Startups in Florence grow in the former Medici granary “> External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

Courtesy of Dunlap

The blog

business from home. She blogs, creates financial resources, and posts on social media from her computer and mobile. Blogging can be a great way to build credibility in a particular field, Dunlap said. And it’s a cost-effective way to build a brand that translates into additional revenue and business opportunities. Dunlap posted revenue of $4 million in 2022, according to the filings. “> External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

Levi Newman

Freelance writing of texts

business without overloading himself with work. His tasks consist of collecting incoming customer inquiries, which he then reviews before having a preliminary discussion with the customer. After deciding on the direction of the project, he researches SEO, market comparisons and sales targets. He then creates the end product. See also Covid pushes the digital revolution in the countryside He can do all of this from his computer and his phone, making it an easy side job to do from home. “> External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

courtesy of Andrea

digital products

business from home and runs it either in the mornings or in the evenings when she’s done with her full-time job. In addition to the blog, she makes money from selling other digital products, including a downloadable resume template and a printable habit tracker. Andrea’s sideline blog generates four-figure monthly earnings, she told Business Insider. Dunlap is also taking advantage of selling digital products online. This includes the “Job Interview Pack,” which she has sold to more than 5,000 clients, teaching them how to write a cover letter and format a resume. It also offers downloadable products and self-paced courses. “> External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

This article has been translated from English. You can find the original here.