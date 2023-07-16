5 Ways the Rich Invest, According to One Family Office Manager

Robin Binder founded the startup Nao with acquaintances in order to make asset classes accessible to private investors that were previously reserved for institutional investors and the wealthy. NAO

Robin Binder is 29 years old, has already managed a family office and then founded a startup with which he wants to make it easier for private investors to access alternative asset classes.

Rich people would invest differently, says Binder. So you can learn something from them.

The expert gave Business Insider five principles that you can use to invest like the rich.

At first glance, institutional investors and private investors have different goals. “For wealthy people, the focus is usually on preserving their assets,” says Robin Binder, who used to run a family office. Small investors, on the other hand, would aim for a short-term profit or want to increase their assets in the long term.

“But private investors can learn something from the rich,” says the investment expert. He remembers his banking and finance studies in Karlsruhe. “Many former classmates then got jobs with car manufacturers and earned well,” says Binder. “When it came to money, however, they had no strategy and the wrong goals: gambling and stock-picking for quick profits.” His acquaintances did not invest their money sustainably, “and most of the time it ended in losses.”

