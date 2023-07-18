Home » 5 ways to make one-on-one meetings more effective
Business

5 ways to make one-on-one meetings more effective

by admin
5 ways to make one-on-one meetings more effective

The feeling of anxiety, awkwardness, or terror that these one-on-one meetings often evoke is due to misaligned expectations. Managers and employees often lack a common purpose and goals for this time. For some, the conversation feels forced or is overly influenced by outside ideas of what a face-to-face conversation should be like, rather than what would be mutually beneficial.

Also read, how the interview becomes a success

The goal of each meeting depends on the different people involved and the current situations they are in. Some individuals want to focus check-ins primarily on building a personal relationship, while others may want to tackle professional development and coaching. It is important for leaders to take the time to understand these individual needs. Studies on leader-member exchange theory underscore the benefits of a tailored relationship with all employees to create a meaningful, trust-based connection. The Humu study supports this: Employees with high-rated managers were more than three times as likely to say their manager cares about them and takes the time to get to know them than employees with low-rated managers. Managers should use the first meeting with new hires to understand their needs, interests, and feedback preferences.

See also  Commentary: The three major indexes all fell by more than 1%, and the salt lake lithium extraction sector led the decline – yqqlm

You may also like

Canada: inflation slows in June

How does long-distance leadership work?

Because the transition to the electric car in...

Passenger lands plane after pilot has medical emergency

Ministry of Labor Announces Job Fair in Montecristi...

Helicopter pilots, what to know about tomorrow’s virtual...

The EU project to measure energy efficiency at...

McDonalds Great Britain: Serious employee allegations – Business...

Tax, there is a clash in the majority...

Revenue falls for the first time in years

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy