Home » 5 years of stagnation: Germany’s weak growth and the consequences
Business

5 years of stagnation: Germany’s weak growth and the consequences

by admin
5 years of stagnation: Germany’s weak growth and the consequences

Morning Briefing vom 23.06.2023

The future challenges are great and can hardly be financed without economic growth. The social security funds are already suffering from a lack of growth.

Here is our subscription offer for our Morning Briefing readers:

Help us to keep improving our podcasts. Your opinion is important to us: www.handelsblatt.com/zufriedenheit

See also  The party on the markets will continue for a long time, JPMorgan indicates three sectors to be preferred. Borsa Milano has been flying to the top since 2008 with euphoric banks

You may also like

Tuscany, the economy slows down and is still...

The Consulta: the postponement of the Tfs incompatible...

Resolution 48 of 06/12/2023 – Implementing provisions of...

Huawei, Baidu and other AI large-scale model manufacturers...

Measures against traffic noise demanded | hot cars

Cy4gate on Monday moves to the Star of...

Alessandro De Angelis, the “Black Palombello” who speaks...

Plants cover 7 percent of the electricity demand

Mes, Giorgetti and the threat of resignation. Concern...

Gangdi’s technology sprints to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy