50% of companies do not find a blockchain professional

Il Blockchain professional is between 20 and 50 years old e often comes from humanities studies. But above all, he is one of the increasingly sought-after professional figures: the difficulty of finding experts of this type concerns almost one out of two companies. How to say that on almost 400,000 open positions in Italy, just over 170,000 were filled.

And often they are “do-it-yourself” figures, i.e. young people who have built themselves a sort of preparation or managers from other specializations. A mismatch all the more felt if we consider that, according to the latest data McKinsey, lhe blockchain will involve 90% of companies in the world in the next few yearschanging the ways of working and revolutionizing the potential of the business.

Only in 2022 the Italian market has seen growth in enterprise Blockchain projects by 50% over the previous yearwith the goal of 42 million euros in investmentsin the financial and insurance sector, but also in retail, fashion and automotive.

Al via il Master lab in Blockchain, technology e management

From these premises was born the master lab in Blockchain, technology e management which every year produces super professionals of the Blockchain and which has opened the registrations. “More than 60% of the jobs we know today will change. This doesn’t mean they will disappear, but that they will adapt” says Gian Luca Comandini, pioneer of the sector, who together with Romolo De Stefano, pPresident of the Ateneo Enterprise foundation, founded the school and directs the master.

The master offers a 360 degree preparation: from blockchain to bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, from Ethereum to smart contracts, from NFTs to the metaverse up to DeFi, decentralized finance. There will be 10 modules dedicated to learning about one of the most requested technologies in the professions of the future. Those who aspire to a career in the sector, according to an analysis of students already enrolled in the master’s degree, do not have a purely technical background: there are not only engineers or computer scientists, but also humanists, graduates in literature, philosophy, communication, marketing, economics, law or psychology.

The identikit is transversal: there are both young professionals and senior figures in looking for new business opportunities or a second job retraining opportunity: financial consultants, business developers, startuppers, as well as lawyers, IT specialists, trainers, public administration or commercial employees.