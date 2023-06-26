500 hectares of cultivation area: cucumber harvest in the Spreewald has begun

The Spreewald gherkin harvest has begun. The “cucumber planes”, i.e. the harvesting machines on which helpers harvest the vegetables while lying down, will be out and about in the fields in the coming weeks.

As in previous years, the cucumbers are grown on around 500 hectares in the Spreewald. The area under cultivation has been stagnating for several years, said Melanie Kossatz from the Spreewald Association in Lübben (Dahme-Spreewald).

According to the Spreewald Association, the growth conditions were unfavorable when the trees were first planted: night frost meant that they had to be replanted. The low temperatures would also have led to poor growth. The arrears were in turn offset by favorable weather in May.

Around 3,000 harvest workers are now deployed in the Spreewald cultivation companies. According to the Spreewald Association, there are eight companies in the region, and the cucumbers are finally pickled and filled into jars in seven processing companies. Melanie Kossatz from the Spreewaldvereinein explained that all companies had voluntarily committed themselves to using 100 percent cucumbers from the region. However, the EU regulations on “protected geographical indication”, which also includes the Spreewald gherkin, allow an additional purchase of 30 percent.

According to the farmers, they see difficulties in the high labor costs. About 70 percent of the turnover was attributable to this alone, said Heinz-Peter Frehn, managing director of a cucumber farm in Schöneiche near Steinreich (Dahme-Spreewald). According to the Spreewald Association, an important goal of the growing companies is EU-wide uniform rules, for example on plant protection.

Broadcast: Antenne Brandenburg, June 26, 2023, 4:00 p.m

