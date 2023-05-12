500 new employees to stop cable theft

With the corresponding consequences for train traffic. If 3,408 trains were canceled in 2021 after theft, in 2022 there were already 4,876 connections affected. The increase of 43 percent is also due to the fact that the thieves not only struck more frequently, but also at more sensitive points with larger-scale effects on the railway network, experts report.

In order to get the number of thefts and damage under control again, the railway is now upgrading both technically and in terms of personnel. “We are hiring 500 additional employees at DB Sicherheit, who will primarily be used at theft hotspots,” says Hans-Hilmar Rischke, Head of Group Security at Deutsche Bahn. The number of employees there will grow by around twelve percent by 2025. The teams are sometimes also deployed covertly.