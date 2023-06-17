Home » “5000 euros per square meter – even in poorer city locations”
Business

by admin
WELT: The housing market in Germany is facing a variety of challenges. Is owning your own property becoming a luxury for just a few?

Christopher Schuermann: There is a risk if the plans are not significantly toned down. Because then it becomes more expensive to buy existing objects considerable if corresponding price reductions do not appear permanently on the market. I think the new building is a good indicator. Even in poorer locations in large cities, prospective buyers should expect 5,000 euros per square meter.

In very good locations it goes up to 10,000 euros, sometimes more. It is obvious that such prices are only affordable for a small minority of Germans. One way or another, the general increase in construction costs means that buyers have to tighten their belts for their dream home, for example forgoing regular vacations.

