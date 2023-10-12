Home » $50,000 Powerball Prize Won in Puerto Rico
$50,000 Powerball Prize Won in Puerto Rico

Last Saturday’s Powerball drawing proved to be lucky for one individual in Puerto Rico, as they walked away with a $50,000 prize. The winning numbers for the draw were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65, and the red skittle with the number 19.

In addition to the Powerball draw, the Double Play draw also produced a winner. The winning numbers for this draw were 13, 31, 51, 55, 66, and the red pin with the number 23.

Excitement filled the air when the Electronic Lottery announced the news on their social media platforms, stating, “They hit the Double Play in Villalba! The winner of the secondary prize won $50,000 through an automatic play, sold at Barrita Manolo!”

It is important to note that nobody matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing, which resulted in the jackpot continuing to rise. The current estimated jackpot now stands at a staggering $1.73 billion.

For those interested in participating in future Powerball drawings, it is vital to know that they take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Stay tuned and good luck!

