500,000 green and low-carbon products exhibited at the Canton Fair. These creative products highlight new consumption trends_中国网

The 133rd Canton Fair is in full swing, and nearly 12,000 companies have brought their latest products for display. The Garden Supplies Exhibition is a frequent visitor in the second phase of the previous Canton Fair. This year, nearly 1,500 booths have been set up, and many innovative products have been favored by merchants. The so-called “one leaf, one world“, what kind of world can be observed through the leaves at the Canton Fair? Click on the video and follow the reporter’s lens to take a look.

Headquarters reporter Liu Yichen: As an old friend of the Canton Fair, the garden supplies exhibition area has set up 8 areas this year, and the exhibition area is really not small in each category. At 1,468 booths, 737 exhibitors from all over the country presented their housekeeping products, many of which are new this year. For example, a kind of turf is particularly elastic when you put your hands on it, and you can imagine that it must feel good to step on it. More importantly, its back is no longer the traditional adhesive, but a textile, which is 100% recyclable and environmentally friendly.

And for some garden decorations, the innovation is mainly in the design. Exhibitors said that the aesthetic level of consumers is getting higher and higher, and the design of products directly determines the sales of products. The development of a product series requires tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands or even millions of design fees, so they must protect their design ideas from being copied. Protecting this is to protect their core competitiveness. This year’s Canton Fair has also set up a comprehensive and comprehensive intellectual property protection system, and exhibitors suspected of infringement will be punished by removing exhibits from shelves, notifying criticism, deducting booths, and disqualifying exhibitors in accordance with regulations.

However, there is another kind of booth in this exhibition area that does not have a label that prohibits taking pictures. Maybe you will say that what a green plant looks like depends on nature, and it cannot be copied after taking a photo. Of course, there is no need to prohibit taking pictures. This is really not the case, because these are not natural plants, but artificial imitation green plants. The degree of emulation is so high that it is hardly noticeable even at close range.

For example, this banyan tree, whether it is the touch of the branches or the color of the leaves, is very real. Why can it be so realistic? The secret is 3D scanning. Scanning and copying all the branches of a tree to make a mold requires 16 processes for injection molding and film removal; each leaf is individually toned and printed, and then assembled together, which also requires five or six processes. So far they have made nearly 20,000 kinds of plants.

Most of the production capacity in the field of artificial plants is in China, and the most advanced technology is also in China. Although other countries and regions are catching up in this market segment, so far China‘s advantages are still overwhelming.

500,000 green and low-carbon products participated in the exhibition and were favored by buyers

This year’s Canton Fair encourages green and low-carbon products to participate in the exhibition, and it is estimated that nearly 500,000 green and low-carbon products will be exhibited. What are these green products? What about the market prospect?

Guangdong TV reporter Yu Junjun: It is understood that there are nearly 500,000 green and low-carbon products in this exhibition, of which there are nearly 250,000 products in this exhibition. These products may be seen in our daily life, but we may not If you don’t know its “green mystery”, let us find out next.

Following the “green breath”, the reporter took the lead to come to this environmentally friendly tableware company that won the Supreme Gold Award of the 2021 Canton Fair Design Innovation Award. This tray made from crops such as potatoes is the winning entry.

Exhibitor Duan Lidong: It is organic, low-carbon, and degrades quickly. The shortest time we were in Guangdong, a relatively humid place in the south, degraded within 30 days at most. The biggest feature of our product is that it can be composted after use up, and it is all organic fertilizer. We used to have a slogan, come from the field and return to the field.

With excellent technology, the factory’s products have basically been in short supply in the past two years.

Exhibitor Duan Lidong: He (the purchaser) basically comes directly, takes the brochure, and settles accounts with you directly, how much money can be loaded in a container, and what kind of products we want, so this time we came to the Canton Fair. Still relatively large.

After reading the degradable materials, sustainable glassware products also attracted the attention of reporters. The person in charge of the glass company said that with the continuous improvement of global environmental protection awareness, they are also accelerating the green and low-carbon upgrade of their products.

Exhibitor Yang Xiaochen: During the entire production process, we will add some previous glass waste to all glass products, which is about 20% to 30%. In addition to the glass itself, a series of recyclable materials such as waste wood chips are added to the lid of our matching glass crisper, which is also very popular.

Guangdong TV reporter Yu Junjun: The “green content” of the industry can also empower the “gold content” of development. Behind these green and low-carbon products at the Canton Fair is the portrayal of the continuous transformation and upgrading of China‘s light industry, which has also captured the hearts of more Chinese and foreign businessmen, and has continuously strengthened the competitive advantage of Chinese manufacturing in the international market.

Canton Fair Highlights New Trends in Consumption

The Canton Fair is not only a platform for product exhibition and sales, but also the forefront of industry trends. At this Canton Fair, many companies exhibited cutting-edge products, highlighting the new trends in consumption in various fields.

The second phase of the Canton Fair mainly focuses on daily consumer goods, gifts, and home decorations. In the home decoration exhibition area, there are a variety of glass crafts such as candle holders, wine sets, and vases. According to exhibitors, today’s glass handicrafts are no longer ordinary transparent glass in everyone’s impression. With the change of process and technology upgrade, merchants are constantly working hard on color and style, and they will also have both practicality and functionality of the product. Meet the diverse needs of consumers.

Exhibitor Zhao Fazheng: We brought some particularly practical products to this exhibition, and these products sold well. Art comes from life and must return to life. Therefore, we must not only ensure the natural beauty of stained glass in design, but also let the It is closer to nature and life, allowing it to enter thousands of households.

In addition, the reporter found that as young people gradually become the main force of consumption, products dominated by convenience and speed have become the trend of market consumption, and electronics have become the standard configuration of more and more products. This kitchen appliance company aims at foreign markets and produces a series of electric products such as electric wine opener, electronic wine decanter, electric pepper grinder, etc.

Exhibitor Wu Changming: These things liberate people’s hands, save time, and reflect a smart and convenient life concept. From the perspective of the entire industry, it is moving towards an intelligent or convenient way. , for manufacturing companies, we will continue to work in this direction.

[Responsible editor: Lu Xiaofan]