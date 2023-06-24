52% of World Spending on Arms: The Economic Absurdity of War

Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian raid on the government building in Donetsk

War is an economic absurdity

With this paper I intend to demonstrate that war is an economic absurdity. Let’s start with the exposition of the theorem: “Using resources to destroy, and then to rebuild, is a waste of them. Better to use them directly to protect those who have few, while guaranteeing them to those who have none, obtaining the same result as the war and reconstruction but with a saving of the same”.

All armaments are made to be used, and this for the convergence of two interests. It is not conspiracy theory, but business and military logic. The industry of the same, which wants them to be renewed otherwise it doesn’t make money, and the military leaders, eager to cover themselves with glory. Naturally at the expense of those who suffer death and destruction. In 2017, 1.739 billion dollars were spent on this purpose: USA 610 billion, China 228 billion, Russia 66 billion and 300 million. If I did the math correctly, 52% of the world‘s expenditure in the sector. Not to mention the costs to guarantee the so-called security, expenses necessary for a military option.

This is the first aspect of the anti-economic character of a war economy. How much do a hospital, a school, a university cost? How many projects to support an economy of well-being, including food education and production of the same, can be financed with this money? This makes military spending a double cost: the purchase of armaments, and the damage caused by failure to implement alternative spending. The fact that people cannot get treatment and study due to the continuous cuts in health care and education makes their hidden potential unusable, because they will not be able to emerge. And because no one will believe it. And whoever can afford to pay privately will have to remove them from other consumption. How many jobs are at risk, and how many will be, with this policy? We speak of growth, which can never be infinite if it is based on the production and consumption of material goods, but growth occurs if money is put into circulation. If you cut it, what do you put into circulation?

