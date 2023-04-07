Summary

[53 people were arrested! The group of “professional applicants” in the fund circle was arrested and dozens of private equity companies were deceived! Falsified resumes to defraud basic salary]It is reported that a total of 53 criminal suspects have been criminally detained by Pudong police in accordance with the law on suspicion of fraud, and the amount involved in the preliminary investigation reached more than 50 million yuan. The fraud gang used forged resumes to package them as “perfect applicants” needed by employers. After entering the job, they used methods such as forging daily work records and hiring people to pretend to be high-value customers to extract basic wages. (Brokers China)

On April 6, according to the Shanghai Public Security Press Conference, the Shanghai police maintained the business environment and cracked the city’s first “routine application” fraud case.

It is reported that a total of 53 criminal suspects have been criminally detained by the Pudong police in accordance with the law on suspicion of fraud, and the amount involved in the preliminary investigation reached more than 50 million yuan. The fraud gang used forged resumes to package them as “perfect applicants” needed by employers. After entering the job, they used methods such as forging daily work records and hiring people to pretend to be high-value customers to extract basic wages.

BrokersChinese journalists have obtained evidence from various sources and learned that the above-mentioned fraudulent gangs who were arrested are precisely “professional applicants” who have committed crimes rampantly in the private equity circles of Shanghai and Shenzhen in the past one or two years. According to people familiar with the matter, after the fraud was exposed by the private equity circle, the gang used the same routine on Internet companies. In the past year, dozens of private equity institutions have jointly compared the lists of suspected routine fraud gangs, and screened out more than 200 people with a high degree of overlap, and many of them were arrested this time.

March 2022,securitiesThe Times Brokerage China has reported that many start-up private equity firms have been “harvested” by a group of “professional applicants”.After the report was issued, a number of private equity institutions contacted our reporter to explain similar experiences of being cheated. Shenzhen Private EquityfundIndustry associations have also issued risk warnings on preventing false recruitment of salespersons. (For details, see “Stunned! Private equity was “cut leeks”, what’s the situation? The industry was surprised by “professional applicants”, and many private equity have reported! Monthly income of tens of thousands but no performance”)

53 people were arrested!The first “routine application” fraud case solved

On Thursday, the Shanghai police held a press conference to disclose the first “routine application” fraud case in Shanghai that was detected recently. In this case, all 53 suspects of the criminal gang were arrested, effectively safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the enterprise and the business environment in the region.

It is reported that in January this year, the person in charge of a network technology company reported the case to the Pudong Branch of the Shanghai Municipal Public Security Bureau, saying that the company recruited 8 new employees in October last year.achievement8 people were dismissed at the request, but recently they accidentally discovered that these 8 employees not only worked in their own company, but also joined other companies to receive basic salaries at the same time. Feeling cheated, they reported the case.

After investigation by the police, it was found that the 8 people involved in the case had committed fraudulent job hunting by using false academic resumes and fictitious lists of high-quality clients. Not only that, the police also found that the above-mentioned 8 people had applied for sales and corporate financing positions in companies in the finance, decoration, technology consulting and other industries in a short period of time, and they did the same to defraud the company’s salary.

Based on this, the Pudong police judged that a professional fraud gang was probably hiding behind the eight people, so under the guidance of the Economic Investigation Corps of the Municipal Bureau, a special case team was set up to carry out investigations. After comprehensive research and judgment analysis, a criminal gang of “professional salary fraud” headed by criminal suspects Yang and Cao surfaced.

It is reported that after obtaining recruitment information from recruitment apps and websites, fraudulent gangs “compiled” resumes in a targeted manner and delivered them frequently according to the needs of enterprises. After obtaining the interview opportunity, by falsifying personal education, work resume,bankApplication materials such as water flow, resignation certificate, past performance, etc., and pack the gang members into “perfect candidates” with “high education and high ability” required by the employer, and also provide “job” training for members, teaching the skills of application, After defrauding the trust of the employing enterprise, it forms a labor service relationship with it.

After joining the company, the gang members falsified their daily work records, hired people to pretend to be high-value customers, and used false identities to sign investment intentions with employerscontractTo maintain the in-service status and delay the in-service time by other means, so as to achieve the purpose of defrauding more basic wages. Once the fraudulent tactics are discovered and the employer refuses to pay the wages, the gang members will exert pressure by means of door-to-door disturbances and “force” the employer to pay the wages.

At present, a total of 53 criminal suspects have been criminally detained by the Pudong police in accordance with the law on suspicion of fraud. The preliminary investigation of the amount involved in the case amounted to more than 50 million yuan. The case investigation and follow-up crackdown are still in progress.

He once committed rampant crimes in the private equity circle, and dozens of private equity companies reported the crime

Brokerage Chinese reporters learned that in financial companies, private equityfund companyThe requirements for the academic qualifications and resumes of recruited employees are relatively low, and the review is relatively loose, so it is easier to become the target of “routine applicants” gangs. After the “false entry” routine was exposed by the media,Relevant fraud gangs have moved to Internet, technology and other companies to follow suit.

It is reported that members of these “routine application” fraud gangs have developed a mature profit model by joining multiple private equity institutions at the same time and receiving multiple basic salaries. They took advantage of the large number of small and medium-sized private equity funds, insufficient communication with each other, and a large demand for sales talents. They signed labor contracts with multiple organizations at the same time through special personnel to help forge resumes and introduce jobs.

“Many private equity friends treat them as treasures, treat them like gods, give them a basic salary of 20,000 to 30,000 yuan, and even give them shares.” A private equity person told a brokerage Chinese reporter. According to his introduction, these fraud gangs are generally between 20 and 30 years old, pretending to be very well connected and resourceful. After joining the company, these scammers pretend to be each other’s customers, and two or three people go to the company every day, giving people the appearance that a deal is about to be made.

“Private equity is generally difficult to identify. They understand the needs of private equity companies. They generally don’t come to work, attend meetings, or clock in, but they write diaries every day, and the diaries are well written. They also send visits to clients. Many private equity companies have been fooled by them in this way. But basically after two or three months, they will show their flaws and they will leave the company. If the company does not pay wages, they will be threatened to report to the labor bureau.” The private equity people said.

According to previous reports by Brokerage China, as of March 2022, the number of private equity institutions that have been victimized may have reached dozens. There is even a private equity firm that recruited more than 60 suspected fraudsters within two months, costing hundreds of thousands of yuan per month. In addition, the public security department has also filed a case for this case, and has obtained evidence provided by more than a dozen private equity institutions.

The Chinese reporter from the brokerage company recently learned that in the past year, dozens of private equity institutions have jointly compared the lists of suspected routine fraud gangs, and screened out more than 200 people with high overlap, and many of them were arrested this time.

A private equity person also told a brokerage Chinese reporter that it is not easy to report these fraudulent gangs. Some members of the fraudulent gangs pretend to be the victimized private equity institutions and report to the police with other private equity firms, so as to grasp the private equity trends and achieve the purpose of threatening.

“Our dozens of private equity companies jointly reported these scammers. At first, the police station did not accept it, but later a police station in Pudong, Shanghai accepted it. Later, the scammers sent an undercover agent to the police station to threaten the people who reported them. They pretended to be fund companies. Some people pretended to report to our group and mingled with us. When we organized a collective report to the police station, the scammers also sent representatives to join us, and threatened to say that they would know our every move when we came back.” A Shanghai area said a private equity source.

The regulator has issued a warning

On March 14, 2022, the Shenzhen Private Equity Association also issued a risk reminder on preventing false entry of sales staff.

At that time, the Shenzhen Private Equity Association stated that it had noticed the emergence ofFund SalesThe phenomenon of personnel joining multiple companies at the same time and defrauding multiple basic salaries. At present, many private equity fund managers have been deceived. All private equity fund managers are requested to pay attention and take precautions. The department put forward three risk prevention and control recommendations:

First, strictly abide by the labor law and pay socialInsurance. In this risk event, one of the important reasons why these recruits were able to succeed repeatedly was that the private equity institutions failed to pay the five social insurances and one housing fund for the new recruits in time, and were unable to discover multiple employment situations in time.

Second, strengthen personnel entry checks and attach importance to personnel background checks.Private equity fund managers should pay attention to the background investigation of recruits, strengthen the authenticity review of recruiting materials, education certificates can be verified through Xuexin.com, and work experience can be verified throughsocial securityPayment records, background checks and other methods of verification, key positions can hire a third-party organization to check back, and strengthen personnel entry checks.

Third, implement the code of conduct for employees and pay close attention to professional ethics training. Private equity fund managers should attach importance to the implementation of employee codes of conduct, publicize and implement the professional ethics requirements of honesty, integrity, integrity and self-discipline, actively organize employees to participate in various compliance trainings, and vigorously support the construction of industry culture.

Related reports

“Professional defrauding basic salary” gangs in the fund circle arrested Professionals: The private equity industry urgently needs to improve compliance awareness

More than 50 million yuan was involved in the case of applying for employment only to defraud the basic salary!Police detect routine fraud case

(Source of article: Brokerage China)

(Original title: 53 people were arrested! The group of “professional applicants” in the fund circle was arrested, and dozens of private equity companies were deceived! Falsified resumes to defraud the basic salary, cut the institutions and cut the “big factories”)

(Responsible editor: 27)